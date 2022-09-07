TWENTYMAN: 10 takeaways from Hard Knocks finale

The fifth and final episode of HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE DETROIT LIONS aired Tuesday evening. The episode covered Detroit's final week of training camp, roster cuts and tough decisions that had to be made. It's also an exciting time for the players who made the roster and practice squad to begin another journey.

Here are my 10 biggest takeaways from the final episode:

1. There are always tough conversations to be had in the coaching rooms leading up to roster cuts. I liked how when head coach Dan Campbell was discussing a player, he wanted to know if they could handle pressure moments. The Lions lost a lot of close games last season, and Campbell has emphasized being better in pressure situations.