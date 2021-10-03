O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: Lions' offense looking for consistency

Quarterback Jared Goff is working to find answers for why the Detroit Lions' offense has gotten on a roll at times this season but at other times has been slow to get started or hit the brakes.

There is no easy solution – and no easy opponent to find it against today as the Lions face the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Last week's 19-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens was an example of the inconsistency that has troubled the offense.

The Lions scored all of their points in the second half, getting a touchdown in the third quarter and a touchdown and field goal in the fourth. That ended a four-quarter drought without a point – from the second half of the previous week's game with the Packers through the first half against the Ravens.

"I don't know if it's one thing," Goff said of what causes the breakdowns. "It's always a multitude of things. Sometimes it's penalties. Sometimes it's lack of execution. Sometimes the defense plays well."

The three scores came on three straight possessions – 75 yards on 11 plays and 75 yards on 12 plays for the TDs, and 62 yards on nine plays for the field goal.

"When it works, it feels great, man," Goff said. "That's the way it's supposed to go. That's what we hope to get to pretty soon here.

"It's all momentum. It's part of the game. Every team has it that way. You start moving the ball. You start throwing completions. You start running the ball. It kind of builds momentum for the rest of the game.