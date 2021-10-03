5 things to watch: Lions at Bears

2. 60 MINUTES OF FOOTBALL

Detroit is 0-3 on the year in the standings, and a big reason why is because they're 0-3 on the year in playing consistent football for 60 minutes. We've seen flashes of good play on both sides of the ball this year, but there's also been too many long lulls. During the first half against San Francisco, the second half in Green Bay and the first half in Baltimore, the Lions have been outscored 62-10. In the other halves of those games, the Lions held a 57-33 advantage.

The next step for this young Lions team under head coach Dan Campbell is to find a way to put together 60 minutes of consistent football and see where the chips fall at the end.

3. STRONG BEARS FRONT

Campbell, defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and center Frank Ragnow all said this week Chicago is probably the best defensive front seven they'll face all season. Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn are arguably one of the best edge tandems in the league, especially with Quinn seemingly finding the fountain of youth early this season with his play (3.5 sacks).

Akiem Hicks' combination of speed and power makes him one of the best interior defenders in the NFL. Right behind the talented Bears front is three-time triple-digit tackler Roquan Smith at linebacker to clean everything up.