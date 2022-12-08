O'HARA'S WEEK 14 PREVIEW: Lions expecting an electric atmosphere at Ford Field Sunday

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has a message for his players that goes beyond the game plan for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Ford Field has become like a super-sized party pit with sellout crowds for home games. There is sure to be an electric atmosphere Sunday, and Campbell doesn't want his players to get caught up in the atmosphere.

"Stay the course," Campbell said when asked how he wants players to react to the atmosphere.

"This is a big one because it's the next one. Of course there will be things about it. It's every week for us, it helps us out a lot. Fun. It's exciting. A divisional opponent coming to our place.

"We know we'll have a packed house, so the energy will be there. We've done things a certain way for a while now, and gained confidence from it.

"It's all about stay the course, man. There are no shortcuts. No detours."

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has come to appreciate the fans and their passion in his two seasons in Detroit.

"The fans are going to be awesome," he said. "Detroit -- they have some of the best fans I've been around. I love the energy they bring every week.