NOTEBOOK: Lions defenders preparing for familiar foe in Stafford

INJURY UPDATES

Left tackle Taylor Decker had a little bit of a setback last week coming back from his finger injury and won't play this week. The Lions do get an extra week to decide on Decker's IR status because of their bye Week 9.

"I know he wants to play, man. I talked to him yesterday and he's dying to play, but we have to get through it and let this thing get to feeling right," Campbell said Friday.

Defensive end Da'Shawn Hand, who returned to practice this week from IR, worked into some team drills on Friday, which was a step in right direction for him.

Fellow defensive end Kevin Strong returned to practice last week from IR, and could return to duty before his 21-day practice window is up next Wednesday.

Rookie cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu, who was placed on IR after a Week 2 thigh injury, won't return by the team's Week 9 bye, Campbell said, but he's hopeful Melifonwu will play again before the season is over.

OKUDAH IN THE BUILDING

Second-year cornerback Jeff Okudah, who was lost for the season Week 1 with a ruptured Achilles, was spotted at practice this week with the aid of a scooter.

"I know he wishes he could be out here," Campbell said of Okudah. "He wants to play, he does, but he also understands, 'There's nothing I can do other than let this thing get right, let it heal and then start rehabbing. Begin the rehab process.'