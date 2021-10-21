Lions to add Chris Spielman to Pride of the Lions

DETROIT — The Detroit Lions are inducting LB Chris Spielman into the Pride of the Lions during halftime of their Homecoming game October 31, 2021 (Kickoff 1 PM) against the Philadelphia Eagles. Pride of the Lions is a permanent display at Ford Field honoring the greatest players in franchise history.

"The Detroit Lions could not be prouder of Chris Spielman's accomplishments on the field and in the community. He was pivotal to the success the team enjoyed during his time as a player and his induction into the Pride of the Lions cements his place in our history," said Detroit Lions Team President and CEO Rod Wood. "We are thrilled Chris has rejoined the organization as a key member to build the future and we are proud to present him with the highest individual honor we can give to a Lions Legend."

Spielman joins 18 other all-time Lions greats featured on Pride of the Lions, which was first unveiled in 2009. DT Roger Brown, DT Alex Karras and WR Herman Moore were most recently inducted in 2018. Other members include: CB Lem Barney, S Jack Christiansen, QB Dutch Clark, OL Lou Creekmur, K Jason Hanson, CB Dick "Night Train" Lane, S Yale Lary, QB Bobby Layne, CB Dick LeBeau, RB Barry Sanders, TE Charlie Sanders, LB Joe Schmidt, G Dick Stanfel, RB Doak Walker and OL Alex Wojciechowicz.