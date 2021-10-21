Lions to add Chris Spielman to Pride of the Lions

Oct 21, 2021 at 04:00 PM

DETROIT — The Detroit Lions are inducting LB Chris Spielman into the Pride of the Lions during halftime of their Homecoming game October 31, 2021 (Kickoff 1 PM) against the Philadelphia Eagles. Pride of the Lions is a permanent display at Ford Field honoring the greatest players in franchise history.

"The Detroit Lions could not be prouder of Chris Spielman's accomplishments on the field and in the community. He was pivotal to the success the team enjoyed during his time as a player and his induction into the Pride of the Lions cements his place in our history," said Detroit Lions Team President and CEO Rod Wood. "We are thrilled Chris has rejoined the organization as a key member to build the future and we are proud to present him with the highest individual honor we can give to a Lions Legend."

Spielman joins 18 other all-time Lions greats featured on Pride of the Lions, which was first unveiled in 2009. DT Roger Brown, DT Alex Karras and WR Herman Moore were most recently inducted in 2018. Other members include: CB Lem Barney, S Jack Christiansen, QB Dutch Clark, OL Lou Creekmur, K Jason Hanson, CB Dick "Night Train" Lane, S Yale Lary, QB Bobby Layne, CB Dick LeBeau, RB Barry Sanders, TE Charlie Sanders, LB Joe Schmidt, G Dick Stanfel, RB Doak Walker and OL Alex Wojciechowicz.

"Anytime you are recognized for an individual award, as a part of a team-oriented pursuit, your immediate thoughts go to your family, teammates, coaches and all of the people in the organization. My time as a player was defined by these great relationships I forged, and I realize that they are the biggest reason for any success I may have had. It truly was an honor to represent Lions fans around the world, the city of Detroit and every Lions player past, present and future for eight great seasons," said Spielman about his induction. "I was and always will be a part of One Pride."

LB CHRIS SPIELMAN CAREER HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Drafted by the Lions in the second round (29th overall) of the 1988 NFL Draft.
  • Detroit's all-time leader in career tackles with 1,138 and led the Lions defense for eight seasons (1988-95), helping the team to four playoff appearances, two NFC Central titles and a berth in the 1992 NFC Championship Game.
  • Led the team in tackles in all eight seasons in a Lions uniform.
  • Twice recorded 17 tackles in a game (vs. Minn. 12/17/94 and @ Dallas 9/19/94).
  • Twice named the team's defensive MVP (as voted on by his teammates).
  • Earned four Pro Bowl selections (1989, 1990, 1991 and 1994).
  • Prior to joining the Lions, Spielman completed an All-American collegiate career at The Ohio State University.

In 2020, Spielman re-joined the Lions organization in a front office capacity as special assistant to the president & CEO and chairperson.

Tickets are available at www.detroitlions.com/tickets for fans interested in attending the ceremony.

