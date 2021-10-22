Walker playing well to start his fourth season with Lions

Walker is third on the Lions with 30 tackles and he's defended three passes, recorded a sack and has two tackles for loss. He's only been credited with allowing three receptions on nine throws into his coverage area all year, though one of those was a touchdown.

More than anything, Walker is playing consistent football, and it's one of the reasons why we've seen this defense have stretches of good play – like Week 3 vs. Baltimore, Week 5 in Minnesota and for the first half last week against Cincinnati.

It's been a nice bounce-back season for Walker after he admittedly struggled last year with issues both on and off the field.