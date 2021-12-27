O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Lions compete hard but come up nine yards short in Atlanta

2. Quarterback review: Boyle threw low-risk, high-percentage passes for much of the game.

That's what made the game-ending interception surprising. With first down at the nine and 39 seconds left, there was no rush to rush or take a chance.

All things considered, Boyle was better than he was in his first NFL start four weeks earlier vs. the Browns. He passed for 77 yards with two interceptions in that game. Against the Falcons, he completed 24 of 34 passes for 187 yards, one TD and the one interception.

"He improved," Campbell said. "That's all I was looking for. I wanted to see him function as an NFL quarterback and move us down the field.

"I thought he did some really good things."

Boyle made only two throws that Campbell said he wished he had back -- a sideline throw to wide receiver Josh Reynolds, and the interception.

3. Turning point: Just three plays after Riley Patterson's third field goal cut Atlanta's lead to 20-16, the Lions' defense got the ball back for the offense.

Linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin stripped the ball away from Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage. Safety Dean Marlowe recovered at the Falcons' 37 with 2:18 left.

The Lions' offense took over and moved the ball, going 28 yards on five plays to reach the nine-yard line with a first down. All the momentum was on the Lions' side -- until the interception.