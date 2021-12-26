RECAP: Lions at Falcons

The Lions retook the lead on a 20-yard scoring strike from Boyle to rookie wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown late in the second quarter. The touchdown was set up by a 21-yard pass from punter Jack Fox to wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge on a fake punt at the Atlanta 45-yard line.

St. Brown has had a heck of a month for the Lions. He entered Sunday with 26 receptions for 259 yards and two touchdowns over his last three games. He finished Sunday with 9 catches for 91 yards and a score.

After trading field goals and heading into the fourth quarter tied 13-13, Atlanta took the lead on a 12-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Matt Ryan to tight end Hayden Hurst with about 13 minutes remaining in the game.

Detroit answered with a 17-play, 10-minute drive, but it stalled at the Atlanta 8-yard line, and Campbell opted to kick a field goal instead of trying to convert the 4th and 5. That trimmed the Falcons' lead to 20-16 with 2:38 left.