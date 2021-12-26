FOUR DOWNS: St. Brown continues his hot streak

SECOND DOWN: BOYLE'S SECOND START

The game certainly didn't end the way backup quarterback Tim Boyle would have hoped, with his interception at the Atlanta 1-yard line ending Detroit's comeback bid, but it was encouraging to see the improvement Boyle showed in his second career start Sunday vs. his first one in Cleveland last month.

Boyle threw for just 77 yards with two interceptions in the Browns game and never seemed to settle into the game.

That wasn't the case Sunday in Atlanta. He completed 24-of-34 passes for 187 yards and a score and looked much more comfortable running the offense. He said afterward this was the most comfortable he felt heading into a start, though he lamented the interception after the game.

"For it to end that way is just heartbreaking," Boyle said. "It's a man/zone read, if I have man I'm working one side and if I have zone I'm looking the other. I was kind of unclear breaking the huddle if it was man or zone based off the looks they gave previously. It was man coverage and I worked the zone coverage side. That was my mistake and ultimately that falls on me."

Boyle said if he'd worked the other side with St. Brown and wide receiver Josh Reynolds, they would have had a better chance to score. The linebacker did a good job tracking Boyle's eyes, and stepped in front of the pass intended for wide receiver Kalif Raymond on the other side. Ball game.