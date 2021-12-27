NOTEBOOK: Cabinda & Zylstra leave game with knee injuries

ATLANTA – Already down their No. 1 tight end in T.J. Hockenson, who was recently placed on season-ending injured reserve with a hand injury, the Lions' depth was seriously challenged at the position even more against the Falcons with a couple more key injuries.

Jason Cabinda is versatile for the Lions' offense playing both fullback and tight end. He went down with a knee injury in the first quarter after making a catch along the sideline, and head coach Dan Campbell said Cabinda's absence was a big loss in Detroit's 20-16 defeat.

"I'll be totally honest with you," Campbell said. "Losing Cabinda hurt us today."

There were some run-action things and stuff in the pass game the Lions had planned to use Cabinda's versatile skillset for, and that was scrapped after he left the game.

"He's kind of one of those unsung heroes because he does so many things for us," Campbell said of Cabinda. "His versatility sometimes goes unnoticed. Man, it hurt a little bit."

It only got worse when Detroit lost backup tight end Shane Zylstra to a non-contact knee injury a short time later, leaving just Brock Wright as the only healthy tight end on the roster. It forced the Lions to play more out of 11 personnel (one back, one tight end), but they're really at their best offensively when they are mixing in a lot of different personnel groupings.