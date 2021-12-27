The Notebook

NOTEBOOK: Cabinda & Zylstra leave game with knee injuries

Dec 26, 2021 at 07:25 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

ATLANTA – Already down their No. 1 tight end in T.J. Hockenson, who was recently placed on season-ending injured reserve with a hand injury, the Lions' depth was seriously challenged at the position even more against the Falcons with a couple more key injuries.

Jason Cabinda is versatile for the Lions' offense playing both fullback and tight end. He went down with a knee injury in the first quarter after making a catch along the sideline, and head coach Dan Campbell said Cabinda's absence was a big loss in Detroit's 20-16 defeat.

"I'll be totally honest with you," Campbell said. "Losing Cabinda hurt us today."

There were some run-action things and stuff in the pass game the Lions had planned to use Cabinda's versatile skillset for, and that was scrapped after he left the game.

"He's kind of one of those unsung heroes because he does so many things for us," Campbell said of Cabinda. "His versatility sometimes goes unnoticed. Man, it hurt a little bit."

It only got worse when Detroit lost backup tight end Shane Zylstra to a non-contact knee injury a short time later, leaving just Brock Wright as the only healthy tight end on the roster. It forced the Lions to play more out of 11 personnel (one back, one tight end), but they're really at their best offensively when they are mixing in a lot of different personnel groupings.

The Lions will have to make a couple moves this week or look to promotions within their practice squad for next week's game in Seattle to bolster their tight end numbers.

RED ZONE WOES

Turnovers, third down and red zone play are the three most important statistics in determining wins and losses in the NFL.

Turnovers were equal Sunday at one apiece, Detroit held a slight edge on third down, but Atlanta dominated the red zone, and that proved to be the biggest difference in the game.

The Lions reached the red zone four times and couldn't cash in a touchdown in any of the four trips. They settled for three field goals and turned it over on their final possession with an interception at the Atlanta 1-yard line in the closing seconds of the game.

Atlanta scored touchdowns on both of their red-zone trips. Four trips and only nine points is a lot of points left on the field for Detroit.

"Red zone hurt us," Campbell said. "Offensively we move the ball. Defensively, you want to stop in the red zone. Offensively instead of field goals, you need touchdowns."

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) and Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) and Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions defensive end Michael Brockers (91) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions defensive end Michael Brockers (91) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Anthony Lynn during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Anthony Lynn during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra (84) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra (84) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe (31) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe (31) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (18) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (18) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (18) and Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) celebrate during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (18) and Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) celebrate during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (18) celebrates after converting on fourth down during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (18) celebrates after converting on fourth down during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (6) kicks an extra point during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (6) kicks an extra point during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) throws on a fake punt during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) throws on a fake punt during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68), and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68), and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) and Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) and Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53), Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2), and Detroit Lions outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier (52) celebrate during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53), Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2), and Detroit Lions outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier (52) celebrate during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide cornerback Brady Breeze (15) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide cornerback Brady Breeze (15) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21), Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44), Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25), and Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21), Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44), Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25), and Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions nose tackle John Penisini (98) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions nose tackle John Penisini (98) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21), Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41), and Detroit Lions outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier (52) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21), Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41), and Detroit Lions outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier (52) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide cornerback Brady Breeze (15) and Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide cornerback Brady Breeze (15) and Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (6) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (6) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12), Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12), Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), and Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), and Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) and Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2) celebrate during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) and Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2) celebrate during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) and Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) and Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) and Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) and Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (75) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (75) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions linebacker Tavante Beckett (59) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions linebacker Tavante Beckett (59) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions cornerback Mark Gilbert (40) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions cornerback Mark Gilbert (40) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), and Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), and Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) and Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) and Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (75), and Detroit Lions cornerback Saivion Smith (19) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (75), and Detroit Lions cornerback Saivion Smith (19) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) kicks off during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) kicks off during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12), Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12), Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (6) kicks a field goal during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (6) kicks a field goal during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Rashod Berry (43) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Rashod Berry (43) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier (52) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier (52) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions linebacker Tavante Beckett (59) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions linebacker Tavante Beckett (59) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) and Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) and Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12), and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12), and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30), and Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30), and Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) and Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) and Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions defensive end Nick Williams (97) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions defensive end Nick Williams (97) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions defensive end Michael Brockers (91) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions defensive end Michael Brockers (91) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) forces a fumble during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) forces a fumble during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41), Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25), Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe (31), and Detroit Lions defensive end Nick Williams (97) celebrate after recovering a fumble during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41), Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25), Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe (31), and Detroit Lions defensive end Nick Williams (97) celebrate after recovering a fumble during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41), Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25), Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe (31), and Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) celebrate after recovering a fumbleduring a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41), Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25), Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe (31), and Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) celebrate after recovering a fumbleduring a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

GROWING AS A PLAY CALLER

A lot has been thrown Campbell's way to challenge him as a first-time play caller over the last month. Dynamic dual-threat running back D'Andre Swift has been out a month now, Hockenson hasn't played in a few weeks, and Detroit started a backup quarterback in just his second career start Sunday.

Still, the offense continues to be creative, though Campbell certainly wishes they would have been better in the red zone Sunday. It's a credit to Campbell continuing to develop as a play caller.

"Definitely, I feel like every week I've gotten a lot more comfortable," he said after the game. "And there's a number of challenges that you go through as a head coach and a play caller together that you get over. Even that little wrinkle today where you lose a couple of guys, you're out of these personnel groups, to have to adjust and adapt and do it on the run.

"Man, you memory bank all this you learn and grow from it. I do, I feel like I'm getting get a lot more comfortable."

REEVES-MAYBIN A PLAYMAKER

Veteran linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin continues to make the most of his opportunity to play more on defense.

Before this season, Reeves-Maybin had never played more than 284 snaps on defense. This year, he's knocking on 500 snaps, and he's made the most of them.

He had a team-high eight tackles Sunday and forced a critical fumble late that gave the Lions a chance to win the game. He also defended a pass. He's now got 67 tackles on the year and has made a number of game-changing plays. It will certainly be hard for the Lions to take him off the field defensively moving forward.

EXTRA POINTS

  • Kicker Riley Patterson made three more field goals in Atlanta. He's now a perfect 10-for-10 on the year, which are the most consecutive field goals made to start a tenure in team history.
  • It's not often you see a team dominate the time of possession the way the Lions did (38:05 to 21:55) and lose the game. It speaks to the importance of those red-zone points. Detroit also out-gained the Falcons 338 yards to 254.

