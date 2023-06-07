Jones Jr. feels like he's back home with the Lions

Marvin Jones Jr. feels like he's back home with the Detroit Lions, with familiar surroundings and the same ambitions and desire to play the game that he's had in every stop in his career.

One of those stops in his 11-year career was with the Lions, where he spent five years as a reliable go-to receiver for then quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Jones Jr. signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a free agent in 2021. After two years there, where he helped a young team develop into a playoff team, Jones Jr. signed with the Lions as a free agent.

"Definitely feels like I'm back home, even though it's a different squad, different mentality," Jones Jr. said after the first day of minicamp. "It feels like I'm back home.