TIM AND MIKE: Minicamp Day 1 observations

Situational football: The Lions worked on some situational football Tuesday during a team period where the offense was trailing 24-23 with the ball at their own 25-yard line and just 28 seconds on the clock. Goff and the first-team offense used a 30-yard completion to wide receiver Jameson Williams over the middle with eight seconds left, and then a short completion to wide receiver Josh Reynolds, to put themselves in position for a 45-yard field goal, but kicker Riley Patterson hit the right upright and the defense won.