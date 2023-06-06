Goff looking to build off last year's strong finish

"I think he has settled in with us. He has gotten very comfortable with what we want to do ... his confidence is really, it has really grown, and along the way he has matured as a quarterback," Campbell said Tuesday.

"I mean he is a better quarterback than he was (in LA), in my opinion. Because he can do more things. He is mentally on it, I mean we have come lightyears ahead of where he was two years ago when we walked in and just start teaching him protections, and really dove into that.

"He has a real good grasp of what we are doing, where the issues are, where the problems are, and that is something we really wanted him to get good at and he wanted to get good at, and he has worked at it, and he has improved, so that helps you."