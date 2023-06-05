5 things to watch: Detroit Lions minicamp

2. Right guard competition

With Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow absent from the first OTA practice last week, veteran Graham Glasgow played center with the first-team line and Halapoulivaati Vaitai played right guard. What will be interesting to see is how offensive line coach Hank Fraley distributes reps between Vaitai and Glasgow at right guard when Ragnow is back.

"I've got that chip on my shoulder," Vaitai said after Detroit's first open OTA practice of missing the entire 2022 season with a back injury. "I'm going to come back strong."

The Lions have one of the best offensive lines in football, and they could potentially be even better if Vaitai can return to his 2021 form. He'll have to beat out Glasgow, rookie Colby Sorsdal and others looking to crack the starting lineup.

3. Defensive gains

It's no secret that general manager Brad Holmes' biggest priority this offseason was improving a Lions' defense that ranked 32nd in total defense and 29th in points allowed per game a season ago. Holmes remade the secondary, re-signed some key players in the front seven and drafted three players on that side of the ball in the first three rounds of this year's NFL Draft.