O'HARA: Duce Staley wants Lions' running backs to bring the juice

None of Staley's comments should be taken as a slight to Swift, or a sign that he's been overlooked. Staley has a long-standing relationship with Swift's family and is high on what he can bring to the Lions.

Swift had a promising rookie season. In 13 games he rushed for 521 yards, 4.6 yards per carry and eight rushing TDs. He added 46 receptions for 357 yards, 7.8 yards per catch and two TDs.

While Swift was showing promise breaking in as an NFL runner, Williams showed his consistency in his fourth year with the Packers with 505 yards rushing. In his previous three seasons, he had rushing seasons of 556, 464 and 460 yards.

Williams appreciates what Staley has said about him. He also thinks that Staley might be reliving – or extending – his playing career through his players.

"Duce is a little more spark-plugged than me, honestly," Williams said. "I think his football side wants to be used.