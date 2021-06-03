TIM AND MIKE: OTA Week 2 observations

Hyping up the team: Competition is a big part of the program under head coach Dan Campbell. We've seen that in the open OTA practices and especially when the offense and defense square off in 7-on-7 drills. Let's just say there's a little talking going on.

Swift got the offense hyped, and particularly running backs coach and assistant head coach Duce Staley, on one play when he put his foot in the ground and made a sharp cut to get by linebacker Alex Anzalone in the middle of the field on an option route. Goff put the ball right on the money to Swift for a big gain. Early indications are that Swift is going to be a real handful for defenders in space in the passing game. – Tim Twentyman