TIM AND MIKE: OTA Week 2 observations

Goff sharp: It was a terrific day of practice for veteran quarterback Jared Goff, who was really sharp in 7-on-7 periods all afternoon at Lions practice. Goff opened up the first 7-on-7 period with a long shot to Breshad Perriman down the left sideline for a touchdown. Goff also converted on a number of big plays on the day to tight end T.J. Hockenson, tight end Alize Mack, running back D’Andre Swift and wide receiver Tyrell Williams. Goff threw all over the field and to all levels, and overall looked really sharp Thursday. – Tim Twentyman
Hail to Victor: Victor Bolden made one of the catches of the day on a sliding sideline route. That earned him a couple of chest bumps from appreciative teammates on the way back to the huddle. At 5-8, 178, Bolden likely is competing to make the roster as a slot receiver. – Mike O'Hara
Hyping up the team: Competition is a big part of the program under head coach Dan Campbell. We've seen that in the open OTA practices and especially when the offense and defense square off in 7-on-7 drills. Let's just say there's a little talking going on.
Swift got the offense hyped, and particularly running backs coach and assistant head coach Duce Staley, on one play when he put his foot in the ground and made a sharp cut to get by linebacker Alex Anzalone in the middle of the field on an option route. Goff put the ball right on the money to Swift for a big gain. Early indications are that Swift is going to be a real handful for defenders in space in the passing game. – Tim Twentyman
Quiet time: It looked like a break in practice with nothing going on when the linebackers and defensive backs were not going through drills at one point Thursday. That was hardly the case. They were going through fundamentals, such as footwork and positioning. They are the foundation for competing at full speed. – Mike O'Hara
Tight end numbers: Hockenson is expected to have a big third season. Darren Fells is a crafty veteran with good experience. The question is who will develop as the third option in camp at the tight end position. Alize Mack, an undrafted free agent from Notre Dame, made a number of good plays in practice Thursday, including a lunging catch over a defender down the middle of the field in a 7-on-7 period. He's a big body at 6-foot-4 and 249 pounds with a nice catch radius and pretty good speed. – Tim Twentyman
Pushing off: Two groups of about a dozen players each finished off drills by getting in a circle and doing pushups. It looked as much like Army bootcamp than football practice, but the pushups were for conditioning, not punishment. – Mike O'Hara
View photos from the fourth day of OTAs on Wednesday, June 2nd.
Hand on the ball: The Lions are looking to get more consistent play from the cornerback position in 2021. Two young players the team has a lot of hopes for are second-year corner Jeff Okudah and third-year corner Amani Oruwariye.
Okudah made a nice diving play on a deep ball down the right sideline Thursday. He laid on his stomach after the play giving the incomplete sign with his arms. Oruwariye also made a nice play to get his hand in on a deep out route earlier in practice. It's good to see the youngsters making some plays and getting their hands on footballs early on in the offseason. – Tim Twentyman
Big man: Veteran defensive lineman Michael Brockers has been in Allen Park all this week after missing last week's OTAs due to a personal issue. The one thing you notice about Brockers right away seeing him up close is just how big he is. He stands out at 6-foot-5 and 305 pounds, but he moves like a defensive end and not a defensive tackle, which was also noticeable. – Tim Twentyman