Brockers bringing experience & production to Lions' defensive line

"There's a number of reasons why we made the trade we did for this guy," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said of Brockers. "Aside from the fact that he's a hell of a player, he just does things right, you know? He handles his business. He's a true pro.

"I mean, he walked right in the door and you could tell he's been honed in on the Zoom and his technique is like spot on. He's a pro. He's a vet. He's a pro that understands what it's supposed to look like and he's all business."

A first-round pick in 2012, Brockers has spent his entire nine-year NFL career with the Rams before being traded to the Lions this offseason. He's expected to provide an immediate presence on the interior of the defensive line in Detroit, along with John Penisini, and the rookies Onwuzurike and McNeill. Brockers said his message to Onwuzurike and McNeill has been to be a sponge and have the ability to adjust on the fly.

Brockers' pass rush win rate (6.5 percent) and run stop win rate (27 percent) are welcome additions for a Detroit defense that struggled in both areas last season. Brockers, 30, had 51 tackles, 10 quarterback hits and 5.0 sacks in 15 games last season. He's recorded at least 50 tackles in four straight seasons and has a combined 13.5 sacks over that span.