Special teams coordinator Dave Fipp talks current roster, position battles

"We're working a lot of those guys right now," Fipp said about the return job. "They caught some balls off Jack's foot (in practice last week)… and they've been working the JUG (machine) after practice. But at the end of the day, these guys are all just going to get a bunch of reps right now and then as we get closer to training camp we'll sort out kind of who's in front of who."

Also gone from last year is leading special teams tackler Miles Killebrew, who tied for fifth in special teams tackles last season. He had the third most special teams tackles in the NFL over the last five seasons.

The Lions did re-sign special teams ace Jalen Reeves-Maybin, and have some opportunities for other players to step up in coverage roles.

"Like I told the guys don't worry about the depth chart," Fipp said. "That don't mean anything right now. That's all going to come out in the fall, preseason games, training camp, when the game gets more real and competitive, the pads go on and all that stuff.

"So right now is really just, for me it's actually one of my favorite times of the year because you're not worried about the outcome and all that and you have time to invest in players. So right now it's just about trying to make guys as good as we can get them so that they've got a chance to be competitive in the fall."