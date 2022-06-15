Lions looking for 'small victories' from Okudah in return from Achilles injury

Jun 15, 2022 at 07:52 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Lions defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant was asked this week what his goals were for third-year cornerback Jeff Okudah.

"Small victories," Pleasant said. "And right now we have them with him being here. He's even here this week right now (for the last OTA week) being active during practice. Day by day, small victories for him, and right now he's on the winning side."

Okudah has played in just 10 games his first two seasons in the NFL after the Lions made him the No. 3 overall pick out of Ohio State in 2020. He missed seven games with a core muscle injury his rookie season and then tore his Achilles Week 1 last year which forced him to miss the rest of his second season.

Okudah has rehabbed hard and looks to be on track to make a return to the field sometime in training camp – maybe Day 1. Okudah said a couple weeks ago he's never been hungrier to prove himself after how the start of his career has gone dealing with injuries.

Pleasant and Okudah are happy with the small goals for now, but the next step is for those small victories to eventually become larger goals. If Okudah can make that transition, Pleasant hopes Okudah is positioned to have a breakout season in his third year.

Okudah was taking reps with the first-team defense opposite last year's breakout cornerback Amani Oruwariye (six interceptions in 2021) in the walkthrough periods in OTAs and minicamp. He's got a great shot to start on the outside opposite Oruwariye when ready to be a full participant in camp.

Related Links

Okudah has stayed involved, even when not taking part in the competitive periods as the Lions ease him back into action. He's always standing behind the defense near Pleasant, with a call sheet in hand, often interacting with Pleasant about what's happening in front of him.

"He's actually doing very well," Pleasant said. "I think because of his intent. He's very much into every play. Not only the personnel, but the offensive situation in terms of where the sticks are. He's asking the right questions.

"He's also not afraid to be wrong, and I think sometimes humility is something that is not always easy for professional athletes. But anytime they show it, especially for learning, or physically going out there and doing it, it's my job as a coach to make sure that it's answered."

2022 OTA Day 7 photos

View photos from Day 7 of Detroit Lions OTA practices on Monday, June 13, 2022 in Allen Park, Mich.

Detroit Lions outside linebacker James Houston (59) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
1 / 32

Detroit Lions outside linebacker James Houston (59) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
2 / 32

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) and Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
3 / 32

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) and Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
4 / 32

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44), Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
5 / 32

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44), Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Greg Bell (29) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
6 / 32

Detroit Lions running back Greg Bell (29) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
7 / 32

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Demetrius Taylor (62) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
8 / 32

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Demetrius Taylor (62) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
9 / 32

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton (83) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
10 / 32

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton (83) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
11 / 32

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
12 / 32

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Kevin Jarvis (75), Detroit Lions outside linebacker James Houston (59), Detroit Lions guard Logan Stenberg (71), Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32), Detroit Lions safety Brady Breeze (15) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
13 / 32

Detroit Lions guard Kevin Jarvis (75), Detroit Lions outside linebacker James Houston (59), Detroit Lions guard Logan Stenberg (71), Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32), Detroit Lions safety Brady Breeze (15) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Greg Bell (29) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
14 / 32

Detroit Lions running back Greg Bell (29) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
15 / 32

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
16 / 32

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Tight Ends Coach/Passing Game Coordinator Tanner Engstrand, Detroit Lions tight end Nolan Givan (43) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
17 / 32

Detroit Lions Tight Ends Coach/Passing Game Coordinator Tanner Engstrand, Detroit Lions tight end Nolan Givan (43) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Kevin Jarvis (75) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
18 / 32

Detroit Lions guard Kevin Jarvis (75) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) and Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
19 / 32

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) and Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
20 / 32

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
21 / 32

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) and Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
22 / 32

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) and Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
23 / 32

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
24 / 32

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
25 / 32

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
26 / 32

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
27 / 32

Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
28 / 32

Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) and Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
29 / 32

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) and Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end John Cominsky (79) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
30 / 32

Detroit Lions defensive end John Cominsky (79) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Greg Bell (29) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
31 / 32

Detroit Lions running back Greg Bell (29) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
32 / 32

Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Lions have good competition at cornerback, especially when second-year CB Jerry Jacobs returns from an ACL injury suffered late last season. That will allow everyone at that spot to push each other and hopefully be better for it.

Okudah was the No. 3 overall pick a couple years ago for a reason. He's an explosive athlete with a terrific skill set we haven't been able to fully witness his first two seasons in the league because of injury. The hope is the injuries are behind him now, and he can help the Lions' defense improve in 2022.

"Anybody that has gone through what Mr. Okudah has gone through these first couple years in the NFL, to see the way he's transitioned and still being endearing to his teammates, listening, being active, I really believe as a coach sometimes players can get lost in practice and not really learn from other people's mistakes," Pleasant said.

"Jeff knows specifically that time is of the essence for him and he's trying to take full advantage of that and I'm very appreciative and proud of his in his development and growth."

Related Content

news

Lions making red zone improvements an area of focus

The Detroit Lions are looking to improve in the red zone on both sides of the ball.

news

TWENTYMAN: OTA Week 3 observations

Tim Twentyman shares his observations from open OTA practice.

news

Goff really enjoying his role in shaping Lions' offense

Coordinator Ben Johnson made sure to get quarterback Jared Goff's input when creating the new offense, something Goff really appreciates.

news

TWENTYMAN: 5 players who impressed at Lions minicamp

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 5 players who stood out during minicamp practices.

news

TWENTYMAN: 5 takeaways from minicamp

Tim Twentyman gives his 5 takeaways from the Detroit Lions' three-day minicamp.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Minicamp Day 3 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Day 3 of 2022 Detroit Lions minicamp.

news

Cephus embracing WR competition, making plays in practice

Third-year Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus is embracing the competition at wide receiver, which is showing up in the plays he's been making at practice.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Minicamp Day 2 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Day 2 of 2022 Detroit Lions minicamp.

news

Lions getting creative with Hockenson in Johnson's offense

Tight end T.J. Hockenson is looking forward to playing in coordinator Ben Johnson's offense and the creative ways in which he's being featured.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Minicamp Day 1 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Day 1 of 2022 Detroit Lions minicamp.

news

5 things to watch: Detroit Lions minicamp

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 5 things to watch as the Detroit Lions get ready for their three-day minicamp.

Advertising