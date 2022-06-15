Lions looking for 'small victories' from Okudah in return from Achilles injury

The Lions have good competition at cornerback, especially when second-year CB Jerry Jacobs returns from an ACL injury suffered late last season. That will allow everyone at that spot to push each other and hopefully be better for it.

Okudah was the No. 3 overall pick a couple years ago for a reason. He's an explosive athlete with a terrific skill set we haven't been able to fully witness his first two seasons in the league because of injury. The hope is the injuries are behind him now, and he can help the Lions' defense improve in 2022.

"Anybody that has gone through what Mr. Okudah has gone through these first couple years in the NFL, to see the way he's transitioned and still being endearing to his teammates, listening, being active, I really believe as a coach sometimes players can get lost in practice and not really learn from other people's mistakes," Pleasant said.