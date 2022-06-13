TWENTYMAN: OTA Week 3 observations

QB accuracy: The Lions had a fun competition to end practice Monday. Duce Staley ran the competition where they put a tackling dummy on the back of a cart and ran it across the goal line sideline to sideline with the quarterbacks having to hit the moving target from about 20 yards. Blough was 5-for-12. Boyle was 4-for-15. They let cornerback Bobby Price, a former quarterback, try, and he was 1-for-14. Wide receiver Tom Kennedy, one of the best all-around athletes on the team, also got a shot, and was 2-for-8.