TWENTYMAN: OTA Week 3 observations

Jun 13, 2022 at 04:30 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Vets sticking around: The last OTA practices this week are for rookies and young players on the roster. Most of the vets started their summer early after last week's mandatory minicamp. But third-year running back D’Andre Swift and six-year veteran wide receiver Kalif Raymond took part in Monday's first open OTA practice of the week with the youngsters. Nothing wrong with getting some extra work in.

Cross training: Raymond is taking the extra week of work to do some cross training. He went through individual drills with the running backs. When the backs joined the quarterbacks for some handoff and pass-catching work, Raymond joined them there too. He's got a wide-ranging skill set and didn't look out of place at all.

QB accuracy: The Lions had a fun competition to end practice Monday. Duce Staley ran the competition where they put a tackling dummy on the back of a cart and ran it across the goal line sideline to sideline with the quarterbacks having to hit the moving target from about 20 yards. Blough was 5-for-12. Boyle was 4-for-15. They let cornerback Bobby Price, a former quarterback, try, and he was 1-for-14. Wide receiver Tom Kennedy, one of the best all-around athletes on the team, also got a shot, and was 2-for-8.

Big man TD?: The last play of practice was a red-zone team drill where rookie defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor tipped a Blough pass to himself, picked it off, and raced down the field toward the opposite end zone. It's unclear if the 290-pound Taylor would have made it the 90 yards to the opposite end zone without being caught, but it was a really nice play by him nonetheless.

Related Links

D-line work: James Houston has been spending a lot more time lately with the defensive line than the linebackers. The former off-the-ball linebacker at Florida, who turned edge rusher for Jackson State, has been spending almost all of his time the last couple weeks with the d-line. We'll see if that changes come training camp.

QB Competition: Both backup quarterbacks Boyle and Blough are taking part in the final week of OTAs. That's going to be a pretty tight competition during training camp to see who backs up Jared Goff this season.

Behind the scenes: 2022 Detroit Lions Media Day

View behind-the-scenes photos from 2022 Detroit Lions Media Day on Monday, June 6, 2022.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the 2022 Detroit Lions media day at the training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 37

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the 2022 Detroit Lions media day at the training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25), Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during the 2022 Detroit Lions media day at the training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 37

Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25), Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during the 2022 Detroit Lions media day at the training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Michael Brockers (90) during the 2022 Detroit Lions media day at the training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 37

Detroit Lions defensive end Michael Brockers (90) during the 2022 Detroit Lions media day at the training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during the 2022 Detroit Lions media day at the training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 37

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during the 2022 Detroit Lions media day at the training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Hughes (23), Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during the 2022 Detroit Lions media day at the training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 37

Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Hughes (23), Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during the 2022 Detroit Lions media day at the training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) during the 2022 Detroit Lions media day at the training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 37

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) during the 2022 Detroit Lions media day at the training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during the 2022 Detroit Lions media day at the training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 37

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during the 2022 Detroit Lions media day at the training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during the 2022 Detroit Lions media day at the training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 37

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during the 2022 Detroit Lions media day at the training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the 2022 Detroit Lions media day at the training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 37

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the 2022 Detroit Lions media day at the training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during the 2022 Detroit Lions media day at the training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 37

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during the 2022 Detroit Lions media day at the training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (18) during the 2022 Detroit Lions media day at the training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 37

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (18) during the 2022 Detroit Lions media day at the training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during the 2022 Detroit Lions media day at the training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 37

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during the 2022 Detroit Lions media day at the training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) during the 2022 Detroit Lions media day at the training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 37

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) during the 2022 Detroit Lions media day at the training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the 2022 Detroit Lions media day at the training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 37

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the 2022 Detroit Lions media day at the training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during the 2022 Detroit Lions media day at the training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 37

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during the 2022 Detroit Lions media day at the training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during the 2022 Detroit Lions media day at the training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 37

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during the 2022 Detroit Lions media day at the training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during the 2022 Detroit Lions media day at the training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 37

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during the 2022 Detroit Lions media day at the training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (91) during the 2022 Detroit Lions media day at the training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 37

Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (91) during the 2022 Detroit Lions media day at the training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during the 2022 Detroit Lions media day at the training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 37

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during the 2022 Detroit Lions media day at the training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (91) during the 2022 Detroit Lions media day at the training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 37

Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (91) during the 2022 Detroit Lions media day at the training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) during the 2022 Detroit Lions media day at the training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 37

Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) during the 2022 Detroit Lions media day at the training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) during the 2022 Detroit Lions media day at the training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 37

Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) during the 2022 Detroit Lions media day at the training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during the 2022 Detroit Lions media day at the training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
23 / 37

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during the 2022 Detroit Lions media day at the training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during the 2022 Detroit Lions media day at the training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
24 / 37

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during the 2022 Detroit Lions media day at the training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (18) during the 2022 Detroit Lions media day at the training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
25 / 37

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (18) during the 2022 Detroit Lions media day at the training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
022 Detroit Lions media day at the training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
26 / 37

022 Detroit Lions media day at the training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during the 2022 Detroit Lions media day at the training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
27 / 37

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during the 2022 Detroit Lions media day at the training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (18) during the 2022 Detroit Lions media day at the training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
28 / 37

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (18) during the 2022 Detroit Lions media day at the training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during the 2022 Detroit Lions media day at the training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
29 / 37

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during the 2022 Detroit Lions media day at the training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (18) during the 2022 Detroit Lions media day at the training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
30 / 37

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (18) during the 2022 Detroit Lions media day at the training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) during the 2022 Detroit Lions media day at the training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
31 / 37

Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) during the 2022 Detroit Lions media day at the training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (18) during the 2022 Detroit Lions media day at the training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
32 / 37

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (18) during the 2022 Detroit Lions media day at the training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) during the 2022 Detroit Lions media day at the training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
33 / 37

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) during the 2022 Detroit Lions media day at the training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) during the 2022 Detroit Lions media day at the training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
34 / 37

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) during the 2022 Detroit Lions media day at the training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the 2022 Detroit Lions media day at the training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
35 / 37

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the 2022 Detroit Lions media day at the training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) during the 2022 Detroit Lions media day at the training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
36 / 37

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) during the 2022 Detroit Lions media day at the training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during the 2022 Detroit Lions media day at the training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
37 / 37

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during the 2022 Detroit Lions media day at the training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

No look: Boyle had a terrific no-look touchdown pass to tight end Shane Zylstra in the back of the end zone in a late team drill.

Game of catch: Head coach Dan Campbell got rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams and tight end James Mitchell some work while they were off to the side while the team went through stretching early in practice. Campbell was throwing out in front of Williams and Mitchell while they worked on one-handed catches.

Related Content

news

Goff really enjoying his role in shaping Lions' offense

Coordinator Ben Johnson made sure to get quarterback Jared Goff's input when creating the new offense, something Goff really appreciates.

news

TWENTYMAN: 5 players who impressed at Lions minicamp

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 5 players who stood out during minicamp practices.

news

TWENTYMAN: 5 takeaways from minicamp

Tim Twentyman gives his 5 takeaways from the Detroit Lions' three-day minicamp.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Minicamp Day 3 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Day 3 of 2022 Detroit Lions minicamp.

news

Cephus embracing WR competition, making plays in practice

Third-year Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus is embracing the competition at wide receiver, which is showing up in the plays he's been making at practice.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Minicamp Day 2 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Day 2 of 2022 Detroit Lions minicamp.

news

Lions getting creative with Hockenson in Johnson's offense

Tight end T.J. Hockenson is looking forward to playing in coordinator Ben Johnson's offense and the creative ways in which he's being featured.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Minicamp Day 1 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Day 1 of 2022 Detroit Lions minicamp.

news

5 things to watch: Detroit Lions minicamp

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 5 things to watch as the Detroit Lions get ready for their three-day minicamp.

news

Okwara splitting time between defensive line and linebackers

Third-year defender Julian Okwara has been splitting his time between the defensive line and linebacker meeting rooms this offseason.

news

Johnson wants to help Goff have 'best season of his career'

Helping Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff have the best season of his career is one of offensive coordinator Ben Johnson's top priorities this year.

Advertising