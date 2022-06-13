TWENTYMAN: OTA Week 3 observations

Vets sticking around: The last OTA practices this week are for rookies and young players on the roster. Most of the vets started their summer early after last week's mandatory minicamp. But third-year running back D’Andre Swift and six-year veteran wide receiver Kalif Raymond took part in Monday's first open OTA practice of the week with the youngsters. Nothing wrong with getting some extra work in.
Cross training: Raymond is taking the extra week of work to do some cross training. He went through individual drills with the running backs. When the backs joined the quarterbacks for some handoff and pass-catching work, Raymond joined them there too. He's got a wide-ranging skill set and didn't look out of place at all.
QB accuracy: The Lions had a fun competition to end practice Monday. Duce Staley ran the competition where they put a tackling dummy on the back of a cart and ran it across the goal line sideline to sideline with the quarterbacks having to hit the moving target from about 20 yards. Blough was 5-for-12. Boyle was 4-for-15. They let cornerback Bobby Price, a former quarterback, try, and he was 1-for-14. Wide receiver Tom Kennedy, one of the best all-around athletes on the team, also got a shot, and was 2-for-8.
Big man TD?: The last play of practice was a red-zone team drill where rookie defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor tipped a Blough pass to himself, picked it off, and raced down the field toward the opposite end zone. It's unclear if the 290-pound Taylor would have made it the 90 yards to the opposite end zone without being caught, but it was a really nice play by him nonetheless.
D-line work: James Houston has been spending a lot more time lately with the defensive line than the linebackers. The former off-the-ball linebacker at Florida, who turned edge rusher for Jackson State, has been spending almost all of his time the last couple weeks with the d-line. We'll see if that changes come training camp.
QB Competition: Both backup quarterbacks Boyle and Blough are taking part in the final week of OTAs. That's going to be a pretty tight competition during training camp to see who backs up Jared Goff this season.
No look: Boyle had a terrific no-look touchdown pass to tight end Shane Zylstra in the back of the end zone in a late team drill.
Game of catch: Head coach Dan Campbell got rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams and tight end James Mitchell some work while they were off to the side while the team went through stretching early in practice. Campbell was throwing out in front of Williams and Mitchell while they worked on one-handed catches.