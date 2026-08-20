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TWENTYMAN: Training camp Day 16 observations

Aug 20, 2026 at 03:51 PM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Short practice in shells: Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell loves the work the team got in at practice this week.

"The last three days that we've had padded practices, the day before that night practice, that day, the night practice, and then yesterday were outstanding," he said Thursday. "Just the work that we have got, the situations we have got, the amount of reps."

Thursday was a lighter practice in shells for just an hour working on some red zone, special teams and a few situations. The team has a walkthrough Friday, so the next time we'll see them on the field is Saturday for preseason game No. 2 vs. Washington.

Coming on strong: For undrafted rookies like Eric O'Neill, the goal every time they step on the field is finding a way to stand out on film and make the most of opportunities when presented with them. O'Neill's done that over the course of the last week. He had the hit on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on third down in the preseason opener that forced an incompletion and a punt. He had a pick-six in Tuesday's practice off quarterback Luke Altmyer.

Campbell said Thursday that O'Neill is a 'guy that makes plays every day.' That's maybe the best thing a coach can say about a young player trying to make his mark. It's been hard to ignore O'Neill during camp, and he'll look to add to his resume on Saturday against the Commanders.

Perfect rating: Veteran Josh Dobbs will start at quarterback Saturday against Washington, Campbell confirmed Thursday. Jared Goff won't play. Dobbs and rookie Luke Altmyer are in a battle to be Goff's backup, and Campbell said that competition isn't over yet. Altmyer has gotten most of the second-team snaps this week as Dobbs continues to learn the offense, but the first and only snap Dobbs saw at practice Thursday in a team period was a touchdown pass to tight end Jackson Meeks.

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Settling in: Speaking of Meeks, he seems to have settled into the tight end position after the switch from receiver. It will be tough to jump the top three tight ends on the roster - Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright and Tyler Conklin - but Meeks has steadily gotten better in that spot, and recording the only touchdown for the offense in a short practice is a good way to stand out.

Rolder update: Rookie linebacker Jimmy Rolder was again working off to the side of practice with trainers. He's been out since injuring his hamstring the first week of camp. Campbell said it's unlikely Rolder returns to practice next week, but there's optimism he'll be ready to go Week 1 of the regular season when the Lions host New Orleans.

Training camp photos: August 20, 2026

View photos from Day 16 of Detroit Lions training camp on Thursday, August 20, 2026.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Devin Cochran (77) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Devin Cochran (77) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jabari Small (26) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions running back Jabari Small (26) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running backs coach Tashard Choice during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions running backs coach Tashard Choice during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tarik Black (12) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tarik Black (12) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) and Detroit Lions defensive back Avonte Maddox (29) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) and Detroit Lions defensive back Avonte Maddox (29) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Devin White (45) and Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Devin White (45) and Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Raheem Blackshear (42) and Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions running back Raheem Blackshear (42) and Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Mason Miller (63) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions guard Mason Miller (63) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Jackson Meeks (13) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tight end Jackson Meeks (13) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Jackson Meeks (13) and Detroit Lions linebacker Troy Reeder (51) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tight end Jackson Meeks (13) and Detroit Lions linebacker Troy Reeder (51) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during training camp at the Meijer Performance Center on Aug. 20, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
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Loving his job: The team ended Thursday's practice with a two-on-two special teams period with two defenders trying to touch a returner with two blockers trying to keep them away from the ball carrier. Special teams coordinator Dave Fipp was right in the middle of the action, coaching players up on technique. He was animated when guys made plays on both sides. Fipp brings a ton of energy to everything he does.

Rakestraw injury: Third-year cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. left practice to be evaluated for a lower leg injury. He did not return.

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