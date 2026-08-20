TWENTYMAN: Training camp Day 16 observations

Coming on strong: For undrafted rookies like Eric O'Neill, the goal every time they step on the field is finding a way to stand out on film and make the most of opportunities when presented with them. O'Neill's done that over the course of the last week. He had the hit on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on third down in the preseason opener that forced an incompletion and a punt. He had a pick-six in Tuesday's practice off quarterback Luke Altmyer.

Campbell said Thursday that O'Neill is a 'guy that makes plays every day.' That's maybe the best thing a coach can say about a young player trying to make his mark. It's been hard to ignore O'Neill during camp, and he'll look to add to his resume on Saturday against the Commanders.