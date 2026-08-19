5 takeaways from special teams coordinator Dave Fipp

It was special teams coordinator Dave Fipp's turn to speak to the media on Wednesday ahead of Detroit's 15th training camp practice at the Meijer Performance Center.

Fipp and the Lions have to replace several core special teamers from the 2025 roster, but he likes where the competition level is at and thinks they have some players who can step up and make a difference.

"I think the one thing we've got, we are replacing some good players and there's also a lot of good competition out there," Fipp said. "I would definitely say that. There's a lot of players at a lot of positions."

Here's a look at five takeaways from Fipp's media session:

1. Who wins the punt returner role?

Detroit is on the lookout for a replacement for Kalif Raymond, who had been their main punt returner the last five seasons but is now in Chicago after signing with the Bears in free agency. After looking at a number of players there early in camp, Fipp said the job is basically down to veterans Greg Dortch and Tom Kennedy.

"You have the returner position with Kennedy and Dortch really at punt returner, (Dominic) Lovett fitting into that a little bit, but really probably Kennedy and Dortch right now in my opinion," he said.