5 takeaways from special teams coordinator Dave Fipp

It was special teams coordinator Dave Fipp's turn to speak to the media on Wednesday ahead of Detroit's 15th training camp practice at the Meijer Performance Center.
Fipp and the Lions have to replace several core special teamers from the 2025 roster, but he likes where the competition level is at and thinks they have some players who can step up and make a difference.
"I think the one thing we've got, we are replacing some good players and there's also a lot of good competition out there," Fipp said. "I would definitely say that. There's a lot of players at a lot of positions."
Here's a look at five takeaways from Fipp's media session:
1. Who wins the punt returner role?
Detroit is on the lookout for a replacement for Kalif Raymond, who had been their main punt returner the last five seasons but is now in Chicago after signing with the Bears in free agency. After looking at a number of players there early in camp, Fipp said the job is basically down to veterans Greg Dortch and Tom Kennedy.
"You have the returner position with Kennedy and Dortch really at punt returner, (Dominic) Lovett fitting into that a little bit, but really probably Kennedy and Dortch right now in my opinion," he said.
Dortch has returned 99 punts in six NFL seasons with an 8.9-yard average per return. He's looked good in training camp in the role. Kennedy stepped into that role late last season when Raymond was hurt. He was impressive, averaging 16.7 yards per return on three attempts. Both are trustworthy to catch the football, which is priority No. 1 for Fipp and head coach Dan Campbell.
2. Who has impressed Fipp so far in camp?
When it comes to position groups who are producing a lot of special teams buzz, Fipp said the linebacker room and the wide receiver room have a lot of depth that's making an impact on teams early in camp.
In terms of specific players, Fipp first mentioned wide receiver Tay Martin, a player he thinks has 'jumped off the film every day.' He also mentioned linebacker Erick Hunter, linebacker Joe Bachie, linebacker Troy Reeder, wide receiver Tarik Black, wide receiver Lucky Jackson and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga as players who have been consistent in their approach and playmaking on teams.
"Yeah, I would say (Hunter's) definitely caught our eye, he's caught everybody's eye I know that," he said. "The challenge for young guys is - and we match guys up with a lot of different players, we do that. We do veteran on veteran, veteran on rookie, smaller guy on bigger guy, bigger guy on smaller guy. You're trying to gain a lot of information this time of year so that when you get in the season, you know who can handle what matchups.
"For him, he's definitely done something probably every practice where you're like, 'Wow, he did a great job there.' Or he stood out. And that's really what you're looking for."
3. What about the kick return roles in 2026?
Fipp's personal preference is to have a little bit bigger player returning kickoffs, which is why we didn't see Raymond do it a ton when he was here.
"Most of that's just durability," he said. "I mean, those guys take some shots and I would say there's a little bit more contact with those guys. It's a little bit more like a run play than it is ball out in space, that's a little bit more like a punt return."
Kennedy (5-10, 195) isn't necessarily a big guy but he's tough as nails and looked good in that role last year as well. Running back Jacob Saylors was also in that spot last year and could have that role again this season. Kennedy and Saylors have taken most of the first-team reps on kickoff return.
"I thought he played very, very well for us on teams a year ago," Fipp said of Saylors. "He really has gone under the radar but has been a very good player for us on special teams last year."
View photos from Day 15 of Detroit Lions training camp on Wednesday, August 19, 2026.
4. Isiah Pacheco could also be in the mix as a kickoff returner
"He did a little bit of it when he was younger in Kansas City, so he's seen that," Fipp said. "He had some good plays back there. More than anything, just watching him run the ball on offense. If a guy's dynamic with the ball in his hands on offense, then there's a chance that translates on special teams too. And so that's kind of really what we see in Pacheco."
Pacheco is working his way back from a sprained MCL that's forced him to miss practice. He returned 29 kickoffs for 597 yards (20.6 avg.) in 2022 with the Chiefs.
"Obviously when he gets healthy, maybe we can get him back there," Fipp said. "And then some of it depends on his role on the roster and gameday and etcetera and playing the course of 17 games and all that."
5. Continuity at specialist positions a big plus
For the third season is a row the Lions will have the same long snapper, holder and kicker in Hogan Hatten, Jack Fox and Jake Bates.
"You know how I feel about all three of them," Fipp said. "I think all three are great players. They're very passionate about what they do and they really work hard and become better every year and really every day, which I love."
That continuity allows for rhythm and good timing that's the name of the game when it comes to a good field goal kicking operation.