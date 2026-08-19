Camp Notes: Rookie Moore making plays at practice

With Hutchinson, Moore, veteran DJ Wonnum and others, Detroit looks more talented and much deeper along the edge than they have been in recent years. Moore is a big piece of the puzzle and has seen his reps with the first-team defense increase as his playmaking has stepped up over the last week.

Moore lamented missing the two weeks of practice shortly after the start of camp because those reps are so important for first-year players like him. He stayed engaged mentally and now that he's back, he's playing a little bit of catchup but has been impressive doing so.

Moore led the Michigan Wolverines with 10.5 tackles for loss and 10.0 sacks in 2025. He averaged less than 40 reps per game due to Michigan's deep defensive line rotation, but he was still one of the most productive pass rushers in the country with a pressure percentage of 17.5, which topped the Big Ten Conference.

Detroit hopes that production transitions to the NFL level as Lions fans could get their first look at Moore Saturday against Washington at Ford Field.