NOTEBOOK: Ratledge feeling more comfortable heading into Year 2

The Detroit Lions still have some question marks on the offensive line heading into Sunday's regular-season opener vs. New Orleans, but one of the spots they feel really good about is at right guard with second-year player Tate Ratledge.

By all accounts, Ratledge had a terrific training camp. He benefitted from the daily matchup against defensive lineman Alim McNeill, who Ratledge insists is headed toward a monster 2026 campaign.

"I'm glad I get to now block someone who is not (McNeill)," Ratledge said. "He was a genuine problem during camp. He forced me to figure out things about myself to be better and it's all rooted from pad level."

That's one area Ratledge, who stands 6-foot-6 and 322 pounds, has worked hard to improve over the last year. He's in a good spot going into Game 1 of Year 2 and said he feels like a completely different player heading into his second season.