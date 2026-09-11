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NOTEBOOK: Ratledge feeling more comfortable heading into Year 2

Sep 11, 2026 at 01:47 PM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions still have some question marks on the offensive line heading into Sunday's regular-season opener vs. New Orleans, but one of the spots they feel really good about is at right guard with second-year player Tate Ratledge.

By all accounts, Ratledge had a terrific training camp. He benefitted from the daily matchup against defensive lineman Alim McNeill, who Ratledge insists is headed toward a monster 2026 campaign.

"I'm glad I get to now block someone who is not (McNeill)," Ratledge said. "He was a genuine problem during camp. He forced me to figure out things about myself to be better and it's all rooted from pad level."

That's one area Ratledge, who stands 6-foot-6 and 322 pounds, has worked hard to improve over the last year. He's in a good spot going into Game 1 of Year 2 and said he feels like a completely different player heading into his second season.

"Definitely a lot more comfortable heading into Week 1 this year than I was last year, if you couldn't tell from that game," Ratledge said with a smile about his shaky debut in Green Bay as a rookie. "I don't foresee cutting any three-technique loose on the minus-one-yard line this year, knock on wood."

Practice photos: Sept. 10, 2026

View photos from Detroit Lions practice on Thursday, Sept. 10.

Detroit Lions tight end Tyler Conklin (83) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tight end Tyler Conklin (83) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Avonte Maddox (29) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Avonte Maddox (29) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Larry Borom (79) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Larry Borom (79) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Aamaris Brown (24) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Aamaris Brown (24) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Avonte Maddox (29) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Avonte Maddox (29) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 10, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
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Ratledge can poke fun now, mainly because of the tremendous gains he's made with his game over the last calendar year. He settled into the role nicely during the second half of last season and finished among the top guards in the league in a couple of statistical metrics by season's end.

"I'm definitely a lot more comfortable in the system just knowing my role and my job ... my technique has progressed and learning the speed of the game has taken a step," he said.

He may only be entering Year 2, but the Lions are counting on him to be one of the stabilizing forces along the line to begin the season.

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VAKI'S ROLE

Third-year running back Sione Vaki has carved out an important special teams role over his first two seasons in Detroit, becoming one of the best core special teamers on the roster.

On offense, Vaki has just seven carries as he played a reserve role his first two years behind Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. Isiah Pacheco replaced Montgomery as the No. 2 back in Detroit this offseason, but he's currently on injured reserve and won't be available until at least Week 5 in Arizona.

That's given Vaki an opportunity to take a ton of reps in training camp with the first-team offense. He and Jacob Saylors could both see carries Sunday.

"I'm excited," Vaki said. "I don't know what to expect but I hope to put my best foot forward and have no regrets when I step on the field Sunday."

He said he feels comfortable in the offense and his role within it, and feels like the game has slowed down for him heading into his third season.

"I'm happy to receive my little crumb of the pie," Vaki said with a smile.

LEFT GUARD UPDATE

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said earlier in the week he hadn't yet decided who would be the starter at left guard Sunday between veterans Christian Mahogany and Ben Bartch, saying both were going to split reps throughout the practice week.

Fast forward to Friday and it looks like we have a little more clarity heading into the game.

"Yeah, I thought both those guys did a good job in practice. It's good," Campbell said of the competition. "I'm still thinking about that. It's probably a good chance Mahogany starts."

EXTRA POINT

Rookie edge rusher Derrick Moore (hamstring) has been a limited participant in practice this week, but Campbell said he's trending in the right direction to make his NFL debut Sunday at Ford Field.

"He's put in two pretty good days here of heavy work, heavy for him, let's put it that way," Campbell said. "So yeah, I like where he's trending."

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