NOTEBOOK: Safety duo Clark & Maddox bringing experience to Lions' secondary

Together, Clark and Maddox give Detroit a ton of experience and have earned the coaches' trust over the course of the spring and summer.

"Before every play and every call that comes in, me and (Clark) kind of look at each other and confirm what we're doing on that play," Maddox said of the high level of communication between himself and Clark.

"When you got a lot of guys that played a lot of ball like Jack (Campbell) and me and (Clark), if something goes wrong you can kind of make it right because we know where a lot of pieces need to be on the field."

Maddox, 30, earned his highest seasonal grade from PFF last season (79.1) with a coverage grade of 75.1.

"Him and (Clark) both, their ability to process information pre-snap and then put themselves or their teammates in a position to make plays is what really stands out to me as their super power," O'Neil said.

"It's pretty cool what's going on right now in the middle of our defense with (Campbell), (Maddox) and (Clark) when the three of them are out there together because they can handle a lot of scheme and checking and they do a great job communicating to the guys on the outside. That's been awesome."

Thomas Harper is another safety the Lions like who is a great space player and can go get the football. O'Neil said they have a lot of confidence in all three players.

Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard had two big points of emphasis this offseason: Be more consistent stopping the run and limit the 105 explosive plays Detroit gave up last year. They believe a smart, veteran duo like Clark and Maddox can help reduce some of those explosives by being in the right spots and making sure their teammates are too.

"What those guys provide for me is 10 years worth of experience in this league," Sheppard said of Clark and Maddox. "When you turn on concepts and you tell them a shot concept, they've seen it before. You don't then have to show them the tape and say, 'This is what that is. They got it coach, what you need me to do when I see that?'