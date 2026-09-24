NOTEBOOK: Sheppard, Lions' defense complete self-scout ahead of Week 3

DIRTY WORK

Through two games, wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa has just six targets and two catches despite playing 101 total offensive snaps.

Lions associate head coach and wide receivers coach Scottie Montgomery said this week that TeSlaa's lack of production has more to do with the fact that Detroit is extremely deep when it comes to weapons in the passing game. TeSlaa is essentially fifth in line behind Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Sam LaPorta and Jahmyr Gibbs.

Just because TeSlaa isn't racking up the targets and receptions doesn't mean he isn't playing a key role in the offense. He does a lot of the dirty work, especially in the run game, which garnered praise from both offensive coordinator Drew Petzing and Montgomery this week.

"If you go watch our tape, right now he's playing harder than damn near anybody we have on our offensive side of the ball," Montgomery said. "He is mixing it up. He's physical. And that's what you have to do when you're in that role. A lot of guys have never played in that role. This role can be different for a lot of reasons."

Montgomery said it's rare for outside receivers like TeSlaa to stretch the field and block in the box. It's freed up St. Brown in some situations and look at the production St. Brown's had the first two weeks. He leads the NFL with 19 receptions and is tied for the league lead with four touchdown catches.

"Funny thing, I was talking to my buddy, Hayden Large, he's an undrafted guy plays tight end for the Bears and came from Iowa, and him and I were talking the other day about how trying hard is a skill not everyone has," TeSlaa said this week when asked about his role in the offense.

"Being a try hard at the end of the day. That's kind of always been my mindset. That's kind of how I've gotten myself into this position. I remember being at the Senior Bowl and Brad Holmes talking about how I wasn't necessarily the most skilled receiver but I was his favorite receiver because I was going and I was just ... on the field digging out safeties and blocking and being a problem in that aspect of the game.