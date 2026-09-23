NOTEBOOK: Miller returns to practice, on track for Sunday

Miller was back on the practice field Wednesday and is trending toward a return to the starting lineup Sunday against a talented New York Jets defense and a fellow rookie star in the making.

New York ranks No. 1 in total defense, No. 1 in run defense and No. 2 against the pass heading into Week 3. Fellow rookie and No. 2 overall pick David Bailey has been very good for the Jets to start the year, and Miller will see his fair share of Bailey across from him on Sunday. Bailey's just the second player in the NextGen Stats era to register five-plus pressures in each of his first two career games (Joey Bosa in 2016).

"I think (Miller) will be okay," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Wednesday. "He's going to be out there (at practice Wednesday) and take most of the snaps, so that's a good sign. So, barring any setback, he'll be out there (Sunday)."

As for the matchup with Bailey, Campbell thinks it will be a good one.

"It should be really good. Bailey is a speed ball, but he's got power, though. He's kind of a speed ball between he and (Will) McDonald IV over there right and left in their speed package. So, it'll be a different flavor than what (Miller's) had with our guys, and really what he's faced to this point. So, it'll be a pretty good battle."