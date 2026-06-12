Lions added length, competition to edge position this offseason

Lucas, an undrafted rookie out of USC, has turned some heads during OTAs. Sheppard is excited to see what he might bring to the table when the pads come on. Sheppard also likes the development of Hassanein in his second season.

Detroit got longer, younger and deeper on the edge of their defensive line and are hoping that leads to more consistent production from the edges in both the pass rush and run games.

"Look we have got some length now," Campbell said of the developing edge room. "We have got some guys now, between Wonnum and (Payton) Turner and (Anthony) Lucas, obviously (Derrick) Moore. We have got some length now, we have got some size and length and athletic ability on the perimeter.