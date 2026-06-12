Lions added length, competition to edge position this offseason

One of the things that stands out when watching Detroit's revamped edge rusher group during OTA practices is the sheer size in the group. Aidan Hutchinson (6-foot-7), DJ Wonnum (6-5), Payton Turner (6-6), Anthony Lucas (6-5) and Derrick Moore (6-3) all have great length.
"The first look at it it's like, 'Oh, it's changed over there.' That corner (of the field) you look at during individuals and there's a lot of big, long and tall," defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard said of the unit on Thursday. "The thing that stands out to me is length. That's something we kind of attacked and we saw we needed."
It was brought up in the self-scout after the season by both Sheppard and head coach Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes obliged.
"It is a good mix and blend," Sheppard said. "You have some long. You have some more shorter powerful type players. I think there's going to be a lot of competition come training camp."
Second-year player Ahmed Hassanein (6-2) and rookie Eric O'Neill (6-2) are more of the shorter power players Sheppard was referring to and both will be looking for their roles come camp. Sheppard is looking at six or seven different players who he thinks can play and help them and he can't wait for the pads to come on so roster spots and roles can start to be identified.
Hutchinson returns as one of the best pure pass rushers in the NFL, but that room was revamped around him with good production that needs to be replaced, particularly the 11 sacks Al-Quadin Muhammed provided Detroit's defense last year opposite Hutch.
Wonnum had three sacks in 16 games for Carolina last season, but has two separate 8.0-sack seasons in 2021 and 2023 with Minnesota.
"I feel like we got a lot of guys with a lot of abilities," Wonnum said. "Obviously, we're big on the edge. We got guys who can play the run. We got guys who can rush really well. We've got guys who are versatile enough to move around. I love what I'm seeing so far."
Wonnum explained how the length on the edge helps keep blockers away from the defender's body and allows them to separate and shed from blockers.
Moore, who the Lions selected in the second round of this year's NFL Draft, is coming off a 10.0-sack season for the Wolverines and has shown a quick first step. Turner is a former first-round pick who is looking for a career reset in Detroit after four years in New Orleans.
View some of the best photos from Detroit Lions OTA practice.
Lucas, an undrafted rookie out of USC, has turned some heads during OTAs. Sheppard is excited to see what he might bring to the table when the pads come on. Sheppard also likes the development of Hassanein in his second season.
Detroit got longer, younger and deeper on the edge of their defensive line and are hoping that leads to more consistent production from the edges in both the pass rush and run games.
"Look we have got some length now," Campbell said of the developing edge room. "We have got some guys now, between Wonnum and (Payton) Turner and (Anthony) Lucas, obviously (Derrick) Moore. We have got some length now, we have got some size and length and athletic ability on the perimeter.
"We are big, we are long and so you can't wait for training camp you know, you just can't wait. Kacy (Rodgers) is doing a good job with them, and they all have their own little niche, their own knack and just to watch them fundamentally get a little bit better and work their craft. And then we'll see what camp looks like, it'll be good."