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Detroit Lions' 2026 Draft in Review

Apr 27, 2026 at 07:00 AM
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Abigail DeYoung

Editorial Associate

The 2026 NFL Draft has officially concluded, and the Lions welcomed seven new players to Detroit.

General manager Brad Holmes said he 'really couldn't be more thrilled with all three days' of his sixth draft in Detroit. The team added talent across six position groups with five defensive picks and two on offense.

The Lions' draft class features:

  • Two players from the University of Michigan, both members of the 2023 National Championship team
  • Two players each from the SEC, Big Ten and Big 12, and one from the ACC
  • A combined 312 collegiate games with 142 starts

Detroitlions.com had compete coverage of all seven draft picks. Here's a recap of everything you need to know about each member of the Lions' 2026 Draft Class:

T Blake Miller: Round 1, No. 17 overall

Selection | A closer look | Photos | Highlights | Conference call | Draft call | Welcome tour video, photos, introductory press conference & takeaways

The Lions selected tackle Blake Miller out of Clemson with the 17th overall pick, adding immediate support along the offensive line with experience at both right and left tackle. He became the highest-selected offensive lineman out of Clemson in the common draft era.

The last time: The last time the Lions used a first-round pick on an offensive lineman was in 2021 when they selected T Penei Sewell. Sewell has since become a four-time Pro Bowler and three-time First-Team All-Pro. Miller is expected to compete with veteran Larry Borom for the starting tackle spot opposite Sewell.

Quick stat: Started all 54 career games over his four years at Clemson, breaking the school record for career snaps (3,778).

What Holmes had to say: "We've probably been watching Blake for about 3 years now and he literally has gotten better every single year. That's what makes you really excited about a player like that, that actually has a high floor. I don't see any reason why he won't continue to get better."

What he had to say: "To me at the end of the day, it doesn't take any God-given ability to be a guy that finishes. To me it's a mentality, a mindset. I think that's something that was stressed to me in high school."

Blake Miller photos

View photos of offensive lineman Blake Miller.

Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) plays during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Furman on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) plays during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Furman on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) looks on before an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Furman on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) looks on before an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Furman on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) plays against Syracuse in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) plays against Syracuse in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (35) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (35) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) plays against Appalachian State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) plays against Appalachian State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) in action during an NCAA football game against Florida State on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. Clemson defeated Florida State 29-13. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
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Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) in action during an NCAA football game against Florida State on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. Clemson defeated Florida State 29-13. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (35) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (35) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) plays against Virginia during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) plays against Virginia during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) plays during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and LSU Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) plays during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and LSU Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller works out during NFL Pro Day, Thursday, March 12, 2026, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
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Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller works out during NFL Pro Day, Thursday, March 12, 2026, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Mike Stewart/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) looks on during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Troy, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) looks on during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Troy, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (35) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (35) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) plays during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Troy, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) plays during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Troy, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) blocks Syracuse defensive lineman Kevin Jobity Jr. (94) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) blocks Syracuse defensive lineman Kevin Jobity Jr. (94) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (35) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (35) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) plays against Louisville during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) plays against Louisville during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (35) lifts weights at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, March 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
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Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (35) lifts weights at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, March 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) plays against LSU defensive end Jack Pyburn (44) during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and LSU Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) plays against LSU defensive end Jack Pyburn (44) during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and LSU Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) blocks Duke defensive end Wesley Williams (97) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)
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Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) blocks Duke defensive end Wesley Williams (97) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)

Scott Kinser/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (35) speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (35) speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
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EDGE Derrick Moore: Round 2, No. 44 overall

Selection | A closer look | Photos | Highlights | Conference call

The Lions traded up to select Michigan edge rusher Derrick Moore with the 44th overall pick, sending picks No. 50 and No. 128 to the New York Jets.

Quick stat: Totaled 87 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 19.0 sacks and seven passes defended over his final three seasons at Michigan.

What Holmes had to say: "Just to have another body that literally can spell [Aidan Hutchinson] in that rush rotation. When you line up in nickel and sub-defense, a guy that can line up on the opposite, a guy that can line up inside. He can set edges in the run game, he can rush outside, he can rush inside."

What he had to say: "When the season comes, I'm just a full around edge player, not just only pass rusher but edge, run stopper, set edges, get in the backfield, everything. I feel like it can do a lot, especially for a guy like Hutch. We can help each other. He can help me, I can help him."

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LB Jimmy Rolder: Round 4, No. 118 overall

Selection | A closer look | Photos | Highlights | Conference call

With the 118th overall pick, the Lions selected linebacker Jimmy Rolder out of Michigan, adding another Wolverine to their defense.

Quick stat: Led the Wolverines as a one-year starter with 73 tackles, adding seven tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks.

What Holmes had to say: "Yeah, first time I looked at Rolder, I was just like – I just kept saying, 'Football player. This guy is a football player.' I thought he was highly instinctive. He doesn't really miss hardly any tackles. He just plays with his hair on fire."

What he had to say: "I just had that one year starting and as I was playing, I was just playing with more and more confidence each week. And I think the ceiling is way, way high now, and I'm just excited for the opportunity to take it to the next level and really just keep working on things, getting more technically sound and just continue my craft."

Meet the Detroit Lions 2026 Draft Class

View photos of the seven players the Detroit Lions selected in the 2026 NFL Draft.

T Blake Miller, Clemson: Round 1, 17th overall (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
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T Blake Miller, Clemson: Round 1, 17th overall

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

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T Blake Miller, Clemson: Round 1, 17th overall (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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T Blake Miller, Clemson: Round 1, 17th overall

(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

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T Blake Miller, Clemson: Round 1, 17th overall (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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T Blake Miller, Clemson: Round 1, 17th overall

(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

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T Blake Miller, Clemson: Round 1, 17th overall (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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T Blake Miller, Clemson: Round 1, 17th overall

(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

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T Blake Miller, Clemson: Round 1, 17th overall (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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T Blake Miller, Clemson: Round 1, 17th overall

(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

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EDGE Derrick Moore, Michigan: Round 2, 44th overall (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
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EDGE Derrick Moore, Michigan: Round 2, 44th overall

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

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EDGE Derrick Moore, Michigan: Round 2, 44th overall (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
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EDGE Derrick Moore, Michigan: Round 2, 44th overall

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

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EDGE Derrick Moore, Michigan: Round 2, 44th overall (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
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EDGE Derrick Moore, Michigan: Round 2, 44th overall

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

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EDGE Derrick Moore, Michigan: Round 2, 44th overall (AP Photo/David Dermer)
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EDGE Derrick Moore, Michigan: Round 2, 44th overall

(AP Photo/David Dermer)

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EDGE Derrick Moore, Michigan: Round 2, 44th overall (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
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EDGE Derrick Moore, Michigan: Round 2, 44th overall

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

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LB Jimmy Rolder, Michigan: Round 4, 118th overall (Gregory Payan/AP Content Services for NFL)
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LB Jimmy Rolder, Michigan: Round 4, 118th overall

(Gregory Payan/AP Content Services for NFL)

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LB Jimmy Rolder, Michigan: Round 4, 118th overall (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
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LB Jimmy Rolder, Michigan: Round 4, 118th overall

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

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LB Jimmy Rolder, Michigan: Round 4, 118th overall (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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LB Jimmy Rolder, Michigan: Round 4, 118th overall

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

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LB Jimmy Rolder, Michigan: Round 4, 118th overall (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
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LB Jimmy Rolder, Michigan: Round 4, 118th overall

(AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

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LB Jimmy Rolder, Michigan: Round 4, 118th overall (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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LB Jimmy Rolder, Michigan: Round 4, 118th overall

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

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CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State: Round 5, 157th overall (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State: Round 5, 157th overall

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

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CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State: Round 5, 157th overall (AP Photo/Josh McSwain)
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CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State: Round 5, 157th overall

(AP Photo/Josh McSwain)

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CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State: Round 5, 157th overall (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
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CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State: Round 5, 157th overall

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

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CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State: Round 5, 157th overall (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
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CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State: Round 5, 157th overall

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

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CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State: Round 5, 157th overall (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
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CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State: Round 5, 157th overall

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

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WR Kendrick Law, Kentucky: Round 5, 168th overall (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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WR Kendrick Law, Kentucky: Round 5, 168th overall

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

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WR Kendrick Law, Kentucky: Round 5, 168th overall (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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WR Kendrick Law, Kentucky: Round 5, 168th overall

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

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WR Kendrick Law, Kentucky: Round 5, 168th overall (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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WR Kendrick Law, Kentucky: Round 5, 168th overall

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

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WR Kendrick Law, Kentucky: Round 5, 168th overall (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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WR Kendrick Law, Kentucky: Round 5, 168th overall

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

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WR Kendrick Law, Kentucky: Round 5, 168th overall (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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WR Kendrick Law, Kentucky: Round 5, 168th overall

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

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DL Skyler Gill-Howard, Texas Tech: Round 6, 205th overall (College Pressbox)
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DL Skyler Gill-Howard, Texas Tech: Round 6, 205th overall

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DL Skyler Gill-Howard, Texas Tech: Round 6, 205th overall (College Pressbox)
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DL Skyler Gill-Howard, Texas Tech: Round 6, 205th overall

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DL Skyler Gill-Howard, Texas Tech: Round 6, 205th overall (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
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DL Skyler Gill-Howard, Texas Tech: Round 6, 205th overall

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

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DL Skyler Gill-Howard, Texas Tech: Round 6, 205th overall (College Pressbox)
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DL Skyler Gill-Howard, Texas Tech: Round 6, 205th overall

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DL Skyler Gill-Howard, Texas Tech: Round 6, 205th overall (College Pressbox)
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DL Skyler Gill-Howard, Texas Tech: Round 6, 205th overall

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DL Tyre West, Tennessee: Round 7, 222nd overall (AP Photo/John Amis)
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DL Tyre West, Tennessee: Round 7, 222nd overall

(AP Photo/John Amis)

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DL Tyre West, Tennessee: Round 7, 222nd overall (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
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DL Tyre West, Tennessee: Round 7, 222nd overall

(AP Photo/George Walker IV)

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DL Tyre West, Tennessee: Round 7, 222nd overall (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
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DL Tyre West, Tennessee: Round 7, 222nd overall

(AP Photo/George Walker IV)

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DL Tyre West, Tennessee: Round 7, 222nd overall (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
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DL Tyre West, Tennessee: Round 7, 222nd overall

(AP Photo/Wade Payne)

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DL Tyre West, Tennessee: Round 7, 222nd overall (AP Photo/James Pugh)
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DL Tyre West, Tennessee: Round 7, 222nd overall

(AP Photo/James Pugh)

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CB Keith Abney II: Round 5, No. 157 overall

Selection | A closer look | Photos | Highlights | Conference call

The Lions selected cornerback Keith Abney II out of Arizona State with the 157th overall pick to add depth in the secondary.

Quick stat: Recorded 96 tackles, 21 passes defended and five interceptions the past two seasons with Arizona State.

What Holmes had to say: "He's another instinctive guy that he could find the football, he could trigger, he can tackle, he's pretty sticky. I was just – he was just a simple one because we had him ranked a couple rounds higher than where he was, so that was a no-brainer for us."

What he had to say: "I just want to win games. If it takes me to play nickel to win games, that's what we're going to do. Outside, safety, anything, I just want to win. So, whatever coach's plan is to put the team in best position to win. I'm willing to do anything, willing to play any role."

WR Kendrick Law: Round 5, No. 168 overall

Selection | A closer look | Photos | Highlights | Conference call

The Lions traded up to select Kentucky wide receiver Kendrick Law with the 168th overall pick, sending picks No. 181 and No. 213 to Buffalo. Law could contribute immediately on special teams.

Quick stat: Led Kentucky with 53 receptions for 540 yards, averaging 10.2 yards per catch.

What Holmes had to say: "I was fired up about just what he did offensively. I had no idea about his special teams ability. That's what really elevated him even more, and not just a return like a Leaf (Bears WR Kalif Raymond), but this guy can play gunner. He's four-phase special teams player. He's another one, he's a dog, man. He's a football player."

What he had to say: "I know I can stretch the field and I feel like that's just something that the Lions will every day get to see from me. 'Hey, this guy is not only just a medium-type guy, package-type weapon, but he's also a vertical threat. We can use him down the field, we can use him intermediate or we can use him in range.' And that's what kind of kind of guy I feel like I am."

DL Skyler Gill-Howard: Round 6, No. 205th overall

Selection | A closer look | Photos | Highlights | Conference call

The Lions selected defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard out of Texas Tech with the 205th overall pick, who previously played at at Upper Iowa and Northern Illinois.

Quick stat: Returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown during his senior season.

What Holmes had to say: "Gill-Howard, obviously, came from Northern Illinois and then when he came here (Tennessee), he showed pretty consistent tape in terms of his motor. He's 100 miles per hour. He's not the biggest guy, but he's quick, he's relentless, he's instinctive, and he can win quick."

What he had to say: "I feel like I am a great player with no ceiling, meaning that I can improve each and every year in whatever aspect that I need to. I think that I can go out there and make an impact immediately or do what the team needs me to do, it doesn't matter, but there's still a long way to go."

DL Tyre West: Round 7, No. 222nd overall

Selection | A closer look | Photos | Highlights | Conference call

With their final pick, the Lions selected defensive lineman Tyre West out of Tennessee.

Quick stat: Finished his collegiate career with 65 total tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, 10.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and a safety.

What Holmes had to say: "He was kind of part of a rotation with a lot of defensive linemen that were NFL-caliber players. It wasn't really a knock that he wasn't really getting all of the snaps, it was just they had a lot of guys. But, when he would come in, he would take advantage of the opportunities that he got in terms of being able to apply pressure and get to the quarterback."

What he had to say: "I know (the Lions) play aggressive, and that's something that I bring to my game a lot, just being aggressive. That's just something I'm ready for."

Additional content

Tim Twentyman covered all the key questions from Holmes' end-of-draft press conference Saturday.

Holmes spoke to the media after Day 1, Day 2 and Day 3 of the draft.

Various fans, league and Lions' representatives announced Detroit's selections:

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