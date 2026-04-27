Detroit Lions' 2026 Draft in Review

The 2026 NFL Draft has officially concluded, and the Lions welcomed seven new players to Detroit.

General manager Brad Holmes said he 'really couldn't be more thrilled with all three days' of his sixth draft in Detroit. The team added talent across six position groups with five defensive picks and two on offense.

The Lions' draft class features:

Two players from the University of Michigan, both members of the 2023 National Championship team

Two players each from the SEC, Big Ten and Big 12, and one from the ACC

A combined 312 collegiate games with 142 starts

Detroitlions.com had compete coverage of all seven draft picks. Here's a recap of everything you need to know about each member of the Lions' 2026 Draft Class:

T Blake Miller: Round 1, No. 17 overall

The Lions selected tackle Blake Miller out of Clemson with the 17th overall pick, adding immediate support along the offensive line with experience at both right and left tackle. He became the highest-selected offensive lineman out of Clemson in the common draft era.

The last time: The last time the Lions used a first-round pick on an offensive lineman was in 2021 when they selected T Penei Sewell. Sewell has since become a four-time Pro Bowler and three-time First-Team All-Pro. Miller is expected to compete with veteran Larry Borom for the starting tackle spot opposite Sewell.

Quick stat: Started all 54 career games over his four years at Clemson, breaking the school record for career snaps (3,778).

What Holmes had to say: "We've probably been watching Blake for about 3 years now and he literally has gotten better every single year. That's what makes you really excited about a player like that, that actually has a high floor. I don't see any reason why he won't continue to get better."