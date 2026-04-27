Detroit Lions' 2026 Draft in Review

The 2026 NFL Draft has officially concluded, and the Lions welcomed seven new players to Detroit.
General manager Brad Holmes said he 'really couldn't be more thrilled with all three days' of his sixth draft in Detroit. The team added talent across six position groups with five defensive picks and two on offense.
The Lions' draft class features:
- Two players from the University of Michigan, both members of the 2023 National Championship team
- Two players each from the SEC, Big Ten and Big 12, and one from the ACC
- A combined 312 collegiate games with 142 starts
Detroitlions.com had compete coverage of all seven draft picks. Here's a recap of everything you need to know about each member of the Lions' 2026 Draft Class:
T Blake Miller: Round 1, No. 17 overall
Selection | A closer look | Photos | Highlights | Conference call | Draft call | Welcome tour video, photos, introductory press conference & takeaways
The Lions selected tackle Blake Miller out of Clemson with the 17th overall pick, adding immediate support along the offensive line with experience at both right and left tackle. He became the highest-selected offensive lineman out of Clemson in the common draft era.
The last time: The last time the Lions used a first-round pick on an offensive lineman was in 2021 when they selected T Penei Sewell. Sewell has since become a four-time Pro Bowler and three-time First-Team All-Pro. Miller is expected to compete with veteran Larry Borom for the starting tackle spot opposite Sewell.
Quick stat: Started all 54 career games over his four years at Clemson, breaking the school record for career snaps (3,778).
What Holmes had to say: "We've probably been watching Blake for about 3 years now and he literally has gotten better every single year. That's what makes you really excited about a player like that, that actually has a high floor. I don't see any reason why he won't continue to get better."
What he had to say: "To me at the end of the day, it doesn't take any God-given ability to be a guy that finishes. To me it's a mentality, a mindset. I think that's something that was stressed to me in high school."
View photos of offensive lineman Blake Miller.
EDGE Derrick Moore: Round 2, No. 44 overall
The Lions traded up to select Michigan edge rusher Derrick Moore with the 44th overall pick, sending picks No. 50 and No. 128 to the New York Jets.
Quick stat: Totaled 87 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 19.0 sacks and seven passes defended over his final three seasons at Michigan.
What Holmes had to say: "Just to have another body that literally can spell [Aidan Hutchinson] in that rush rotation. When you line up in nickel and sub-defense, a guy that can line up on the opposite, a guy that can line up inside. He can set edges in the run game, he can rush outside, he can rush inside."
What he had to say: "When the season comes, I'm just a full around edge player, not just only pass rusher but edge, run stopper, set edges, get in the backfield, everything. I feel like it can do a lot, especially for a guy like Hutch. We can help each other. He can help me, I can help him."
LB Jimmy Rolder: Round 4, No. 118 overall
With the 118th overall pick, the Lions selected linebacker Jimmy Rolder out of Michigan, adding another Wolverine to their defense.
Quick stat: Led the Wolverines as a one-year starter with 73 tackles, adding seven tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks.
What Holmes had to say: "Yeah, first time I looked at Rolder, I was just like – I just kept saying, 'Football player. This guy is a football player.' I thought he was highly instinctive. He doesn't really miss hardly any tackles. He just plays with his hair on fire."
What he had to say: "I just had that one year starting and as I was playing, I was just playing with more and more confidence each week. And I think the ceiling is way, way high now, and I'm just excited for the opportunity to take it to the next level and really just keep working on things, getting more technically sound and just continue my craft."
View photos of the seven players the Detroit Lions selected in the 2026 NFL Draft.
CB Keith Abney II: Round 5, No. 157 overall
The Lions selected cornerback Keith Abney II out of Arizona State with the 157th overall pick to add depth in the secondary.
Quick stat: Recorded 96 tackles, 21 passes defended and five interceptions the past two seasons with Arizona State.
What Holmes had to say: "He's another instinctive guy that he could find the football, he could trigger, he can tackle, he's pretty sticky. I was just – he was just a simple one because we had him ranked a couple rounds higher than where he was, so that was a no-brainer for us."
What he had to say: "I just want to win games. If it takes me to play nickel to win games, that's what we're going to do. Outside, safety, anything, I just want to win. So, whatever coach's plan is to put the team in best position to win. I'm willing to do anything, willing to play any role."
WR Kendrick Law: Round 5, No. 168 overall
The Lions traded up to select Kentucky wide receiver Kendrick Law with the 168th overall pick, sending picks No. 181 and No. 213 to Buffalo. Law could contribute immediately on special teams.
Quick stat: Led Kentucky with 53 receptions for 540 yards, averaging 10.2 yards per catch.
What Holmes had to say: "I was fired up about just what he did offensively. I had no idea about his special teams ability. That's what really elevated him even more, and not just a return like a Leaf (Bears WR Kalif Raymond), but this guy can play gunner. He's four-phase special teams player. He's another one, he's a dog, man. He's a football player."
What he had to say: "I know I can stretch the field and I feel like that's just something that the Lions will every day get to see from me. 'Hey, this guy is not only just a medium-type guy, package-type weapon, but he's also a vertical threat. We can use him down the field, we can use him intermediate or we can use him in range.' And that's what kind of kind of guy I feel like I am."
DL Skyler Gill-Howard: Round 6, No. 205th overall
The Lions selected defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard out of Texas Tech with the 205th overall pick, who previously played at at Upper Iowa and Northern Illinois.
Quick stat: Returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown during his senior season.
What Holmes had to say: "Gill-Howard, obviously, came from Northern Illinois and then when he came here (Tennessee), he showed pretty consistent tape in terms of his motor. He's 100 miles per hour. He's not the biggest guy, but he's quick, he's relentless, he's instinctive, and he can win quick."
What he had to say: "I feel like I am a great player with no ceiling, meaning that I can improve each and every year in whatever aspect that I need to. I think that I can go out there and make an impact immediately or do what the team needs me to do, it doesn't matter, but there's still a long way to go."
DL Tyre West: Round 7, No. 222nd overall
With their final pick, the Lions selected defensive lineman Tyre West out of Tennessee.
Quick stat: Finished his collegiate career with 65 total tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, 10.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and a safety.
What Holmes had to say: "He was kind of part of a rotation with a lot of defensive linemen that were NFL-caliber players. It wasn't really a knock that he wasn't really getting all of the snaps, it was just they had a lot of guys. But, when he would come in, he would take advantage of the opportunities that he got in terms of being able to apply pressure and get to the quarterback."
What he had to say: "I know (the Lions) play aggressive, and that's something that I bring to my game a lot, just being aggressive. That's just something I'm ready for."
Additional content
Tim Twentyman covered all the key questions from Holmes' end-of-draft press conference Saturday.
Various fans, league and Lions' representatives announced Detroit's selections:
- Easton joins NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to announce Lions' selection of Blake Miller.
- Lions Legend Calvin Johnson announces Lions' selection of Derrick Moore.
- NFL Senior Director, Management Council Kevin Boothe announces the Lions' selection of Jimmy Rolder.
- NFL Director of Compliance & Administration Phil Bogle announces the Lions' selection of Keith Abney II and Kendrick Law.
- Lions 2026 International Fan of the Year Betina Braga announces the Lions' selection of Skyler Gill-Howard.
- NFL Director of Game Initiatives Stephen Bowen announces the Lions' selection of Tyre West.