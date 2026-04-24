Lions impressed with Blake Miller's work ethic, progression over college career

"His urgency and athleticism, that was the first thing that really kind of caught my eye," Holmes said of Miller. "I thought he had some things that he needed to work on from a strength-development standpoint, but I said – so this is off of '23 tape – I was like, 'Man, if this guy gets stronger, man, this guy's a football player here.'

"And sure enough, '24 came, he got better. And '25, it was like, '25, it was to the point where it was like, 'Yeah, there's no issues here.' And it's a testament to him and his work ethic, so I'm not surprised 'cause this guy's a high football-character individual."