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A CLOSER LOOK: Defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard

Apr 25, 2026 at 05:40 PM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Player: Defensive tackle Skyler Gill-Howard, Texas Tech

Pick: Round 6, Pick 24 (205th overall)

Ht/Wt: 6-0, 280

Pro day results:

  • 40-yard dash: 5.06 seconds
  • Bench: 27 reps (Combine)
  • Vertical: 30.5 inches
  • Broad: 9-foot-0

Skyler Gill-Howard photos

View photos of defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard.

Texas Tech DT Skyler Gill-Howard (College Pressbox)
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Texas Tech DT Skyler Gill-Howard (College Pressbox)

Texas Tech DT Skyler Gill-Howard (College Pressbox)
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Texas Tech DT Skyler Gill-Howard (College Pressbox)

Texas Tech DT Skyler Gill-Howard (College Pressbox)
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Texas Tech DT Skyler Gill-Howard (College Pressbox)

Texas Tech DT Skyler Gill-Howard (College Pressbox)
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Texas Tech DT Skyler Gill-Howard (College Pressbox)

Texas Tech defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (11) speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Texas Tech defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (11) speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas Tech defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (11) goes through drills at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
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Texas Tech defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (11) goes through drills at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kent State running back Gavin Garcia (5) runs the ball as Texas Tech defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard attempts to tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)
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Kent State running back Gavin Garcia (5) runs the ball as Texas Tech defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard attempts to tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

Justin Rex/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Northern Illinois defensive tackle Skyler Gill-Howard (0) waves to the crowd after an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
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Northern Illinois defensive tackle Skyler Gill-Howard (0) waves to the crowd after an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

Michael Caterina/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas Tech defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard runs the 40-yard dash during the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 26, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Annie Rice)
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Texas Tech defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard runs the 40-yard dash during the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 26, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Annie Rice)

Annie Rice/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas Tech defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (11) speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Texas Tech defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (11) speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
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Resume:

  • 2025 Phil Steele All-Big 12 third-team
  • 2024 All-MAC Third-team defense
  • 2024 Pro Football Focus All-MAC Second-team
  • 2024 Burlsworth Trophy nominee

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A closer look:

  • Gained more than 50 pounds in just four months to transition from linebacker to defensive line at Northern Illinois in 2022.
  • Recorded 52 tackles and 5.0 sacks in 2024 at Northern Illinois becoming one of the top interior defensive line transfers in college football before choosing to finish his collegiate career at Texas Tech.
  • Gill-Howard joined the Greenfield High School wrestling team as a sophomore and over his final two years qualified for the state tournament in the 220-pound division and finished as the back-to-back Division I state runner-up as both a junior and senior.

Expert analysis: "Gill-Howard competes with the right mindset and energy, which helps him compensate for any shortcomings. He will need the right fit to find a permanent spot but projects as a rotational three-technique." - Dane Brugler, The Athletic

Twentyman's take: Talk about a self-made player who went from Division II walk-on to a scout-team linebacker at Northern Illinois before gaining 50 pounds and transitioning to defensive tackle for the Huskies. He's a bit undersized but makes up for it with his quickness, burst and pass-rush ability. He'll have a chance to compete for a role along the interior with maybe a little more pass-rush juice.

What he had to say: "Aaron Donald's the guy I try to model my game after, but I like to tell people all the time: it's all about leverage," Gill-Howard told CBS Sports. "I'm a guy that can beat any O-lineman with leverage. It doesn't matter if they're 6-8, 330 pounds or whatever. I have natural leverage."

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