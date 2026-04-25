 Skip to main content
Advertising
Presented by

A CLOSER LOOK: Wide receiver Kendrick Law

Apr 25, 2026 at 03:56 PM
Author Image
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Player: Cornerback Kendrick Law, Kentucky

Pick: Round 5, Pick 28 (168th overall)

Ht/Wt: 5-11, 203

Combine results:

  • 40-yard dash: 4.45 seconds (1.56 10-yard split)
  • Bench: 21 reps
  • Vertical: 42 inches
  • Broad: 10-foot-8

Kendrick Law photos

View photos of wide receiver Kendrick Law,

Kentucky wide receiver Kendrick Law (1) carries the ball against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
1 / 15

Kentucky wide receiver Kendrick Law (1) carries the ball against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Kentucky wide receiver Kendrick Law (1) escapes the tackle of Auburn linebacker Bryce Deas (16) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
2 / 15

Kentucky wide receiver Kendrick Law (1) escapes the tackle of Auburn linebacker Bryce Deas (16) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Kentucky wide receiver Kendrick Law (28) participates in the bench press drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2026, in Indianapolis. (Gregory Payan/AP Content Services for NFL)
3 / 15

Kentucky wide receiver Kendrick Law (28) participates in the bench press drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2026, in Indianapolis. (Gregory Payan/AP Content Services for NFL)

Gregory Payan/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky wide receiver Kendrick Law (1) gets around Auburn defensive back Jahquez Robinson (5) as he carries the ball for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
4 / 15

Kentucky wide receiver Kendrick Law (1) gets around Auburn defensive back Jahquez Robinson (5) as he carries the ball for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Kentucky wide receiver Kendrick Law carries the ball for a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
5 / 15

Kentucky wide receiver Kendrick Law carries the ball for a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Kentucky wide receiver Kendrick Law (28) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
6 / 15

Kentucky wide receiver Kendrick Law (28) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky wide receiver Kendrick Law carries the ball for a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
7 / 15

Kentucky wide receiver Kendrick Law carries the ball for a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Kentucky wide receiver Kendrick Law (1) eludes the tackle of Auburn linebacker Demarcus Riddick (6) and scores a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
8 / 15

Kentucky wide receiver Kendrick Law (1) eludes the tackle of Auburn linebacker Demarcus Riddick (6) and scores a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Kentucky wide receiver Kendrick Law (28) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
9 / 15

Kentucky wide receiver Kendrick Law (28) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky wide receiver Kendrick Law (1) carries the ball against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
10 / 15

Kentucky wide receiver Kendrick Law (1) carries the ball against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Kentucky wide receiver Kendrick Law (1) carries the ball in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Michael Swensen)
11 / 15

Kentucky wide receiver Kendrick Law (1) carries the ball in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Michael Swensen)

Michael Swensen/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kentucky wide receiver Kendrick Law (1) escapes the tackle of Auburn linebacker Bryce Deas (16) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
12 / 15

Kentucky wide receiver Kendrick Law (1) escapes the tackle of Auburn linebacker Bryce Deas (16) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Kentucky wide receiver Kendrick Law (1) gets around Auburn defensive back Jahquez Robinson (5) as he carries the ball for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
13 / 15

Kentucky wide receiver Kendrick Law (1) gets around Auburn defensive back Jahquez Robinson (5) as he carries the ball for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Kentucky wide receiver Kendrick Law (1) runs with the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
14 / 15

Kentucky wide receiver Kendrick Law (1) runs with the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Colin Hubbard/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky wide receiver Kendrick Law (1) runs the ball against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)
15 / 15

Kentucky wide receiver Kendrick Law (1) runs the ball against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)

Scott Kinser/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Resume:

  • 2026 East-West Shrine Bowl Invitee
  • Ranked 10th among FBS WRs with an average 9.5 YAC/reception (2025)
  • Led Kentucky with 53 receptions (2025)
  • Three seasons at Alabama (2022-24)

Related Links

A closer look:

  • Law was a standout track athlete at Captain Shreve High School in Louisiana, finishing second in the 100 meters (10.48) at the 2021 Class 5A state meet. He also has a personal best of 22.25 in the 200 and 21-foot-11 in the long jump.
  • Both Alabama and Kentucky used Law extensively on screens, jet sweeps and short passes to try and get the ball into his hands quickly and utilize his run after the catch ability, which was dynamic at the college level.
  • Law has extensive special teams experience (537 career snaps), with gunner and return potential.

Expert analysis: "Law has an intriguing floor as a dynamic underneath weapon and special teamer, with the athletic potential to be more." - Dane Brugler, The Athletic

Twentyman's take: Law is one of the best run-after-catch players entering the NFL, but he wants to show he can be a downfield threat at the next level too. He's got the kind of speed and short-area quickness to be a matchup threat in Drew Petzing's offense. Law could really find an early role on special teams as a gunner and returner in both the punt and kickoff games.

What he had to say: "You're getting a guy who is going to show up every day ready to work. I'm a leader in a lot of different ways," Law told Sports Illustrated. "I want to win and I'm willing to learn. I'm willing to do whatever it takes, including playing on special teams."

Related Content

news

Lions draft defensive lineman Tyre West

With the 222nd overall pick, the Detroit Lions select defensive lineman Tyre West.

news

A CLOSER LOOK: Defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard

Tim Twentyman takes a closer look at the Detroit Lions' sixth-round selection of Skyler Gill-Howard.

news

Lions draft defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard

With the 205th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard.

news

Lions trade up, draft wide receiver Kendrick Law

With the 168th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select wide receiver Kendrick Law.

news

A CLOSER LOOK: Cornerback Keith Abney II

Tim Twentyman takes a closer look at the Detroit Lions' fifth-round selection of cornerback Keith Abney II.

news

Lions draft cornerback Keith Abney II

With the 157th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select cornerback Keith Abney II.

news

A CLOSER LOOK: Linebacker Jimmy Rolder

Tim Twentyman takes a closer look at the Detroit Lions' fourth-round selection of linebacker Jimmy Rolder.

news

Lions draft linebacker Jimmy Rolder

With the 118th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select linebacker Jimmy Rolder.

news

TWENTYMAN: 10 prospects who could interest Lions on Day 3

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 10 prospects that could interest the Lions on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft

news

A CLOSER LOOK: Edge rusher Derrick Moore

Tim Twentyman takes a closer look at the Detroit Lions' second-round selection of edge rusher Derrick Moore.

news

Lions trade up, draft edge rusher Derrick Moore

With the 44th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select edge rusher Derrick Moore.

Advertising