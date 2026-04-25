A CLOSER LOOK: Wide receiver Kendrick Law

Player: Cornerback Kendrick Law, Kentucky
Pick: Round 5, Pick 28 (168th overall)
Ht/Wt: 5-11, 203
Combine results:
- 40-yard dash: 4.45 seconds (1.56 10-yard split)
- Bench: 21 reps
- Vertical: 42 inches
- Broad: 10-foot-8
View photos of wide receiver Kendrick Law,
Resume:
- 2026 East-West Shrine Bowl Invitee
- Ranked 10th among FBS WRs with an average 9.5 YAC/reception (2025)
- Led Kentucky with 53 receptions (2025)
- Three seasons at Alabama (2022-24)
A closer look:
- Law was a standout track athlete at Captain Shreve High School in Louisiana, finishing second in the 100 meters (10.48) at the 2021 Class 5A state meet. He also has a personal best of 22.25 in the 200 and 21-foot-11 in the long jump.
- Both Alabama and Kentucky used Law extensively on screens, jet sweeps and short passes to try and get the ball into his hands quickly and utilize his run after the catch ability, which was dynamic at the college level.
- Law has extensive special teams experience (537 career snaps), with gunner and return potential.
Expert analysis: "Law has an intriguing floor as a dynamic underneath weapon and special teamer, with the athletic potential to be more." - Dane Brugler, The Athletic
Twentyman's take: Law is one of the best run-after-catch players entering the NFL, but he wants to show he can be a downfield threat at the next level too. He's got the kind of speed and short-area quickness to be a matchup threat in Drew Petzing's offense. Law could really find an early role on special teams as a gunner and returner in both the punt and kickoff games.
What he had to say: "You're getting a guy who is going to show up every day ready to work. I'm a leader in a lot of different ways," Law told Sports Illustrated. "I want to win and I'm willing to learn. I'm willing to do whatever it takes, including playing on special teams."