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Lions draft defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard

Apr 25, 2026 at 05:29 PM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions have added more support along their defensive front with the selection of Texas Tech defensive tackle Skyler Gill-Howard in the sixth round of Saturday's NFL Draft as the 205th overall selection.

A former Division II walk-on who went from scout-team linebacker to team captain and defensive tackle at Northern Illinois before being a top transfer portal target last offseason signing with the Red Raiders.

He added more than 50 pounds in four months in 2022 to make the transition from linebacker to defensive line, per The Athletic. The added weight didn't zap his athleticism as he plays with a twitch and gets off the ball very well. He's got a terrific first step for an interior defender.

He's a bit undersized at 6-foot, 280 pounds but what he lacks in size he makes up for in athleticism and quickness. He comes to the league with a nice tool box of pass rush moves having recorded five sacks along the interior of Northern Illinois' defensive front in 2024. An ankle injury suffered in October required surgery and prevented him from finishing his senior season.

The Lions return Alim McNeill, Tyleik Williams and Levi Onwuzurike as their top three interior defenders but had room to come out of this draft adding another interior defender to compete with Mekhi Wingo, Chris Smith and others inside.

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