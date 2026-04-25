A CLOSER LOOK: Linebacker Jimmy Rolder

Player: Linebacker Jimmy Rolder
Pick: Round 4, Pick 18 (118th overall)
Ht/Wt: 6-2, 238
Combine results:
- Vertical: 36 inches
- Broad: 9-foot-11
- 3-cone: 7 seconds
- 20-yard shuttle: 4.26 seconds
View photos of linebacker Jimmy Rolder.
Resume
- 2025 All-Big Ten
- 2025 Roger Zatkoff Award
- 2025 Butkus Award Semifinalist
- 2023 National Champion with Michigan
A closer look:
- After Michigan moved Jaishawn Barham to more of an edge rusher role in 2025, Rolder got an opportunity to start and led the Wolverines with 73 tackles this past season. He is the third Michigan linebacker to be drafted by the Lions, joining Andy Cannavino (1981) and Ted Topor (1953).
- On five different occasions in 2025, Rolder shared Defensive Player of the Week honors for his performances vs. Central Michigan, at Nebraska, vs. Wisconsin, vs. Washington and at Michigan State.
- Rolder earned the Roger Zatkoff Award given to the most outstanding linebacker at Michigan at the conclusion of each football season.
Expert analysis: "Given his relative lack of on-field experience, Rolder was a pleasant surprise on tape, because of his awareness and movement skills. He plays with multi-gap range, legit sideline-to-sideline speed and athletic upside in coverage. He isn't explosive as a thumper but drops his firm pads into the ball carrier and rarely misses tackles (4.7 percent missed tackle rate in 2025)." - Dane Brugler, The Athletic
Twentyman's take: The Lions have an opening at WILL linebacker in Kelvin Sheppard's defense after veteran Alex Anzalone signed with Tampa Bay in free agency this offseason. Veterans Malcolm Rodriguez and Damone Clark will be competing for the role, but Rolder will try to put his name in the mix after starting for the Wolverines last season and leading the team with 73 tackles. He's a good athlete who plays a physical brand of football and knows how to finish. That no-doubt drew the Lions to him as a fit for their defense.
What he had to say: "I appreciate having the ability to be the leader of the defense," Rolder told Sports Illustrated on his favorite thing about playing LB. "It starts with the linebacker, especially if you're wearing the green dot. The defense looks to us for direction and coordination.
"I love being in the role of a leader. It's an awesome responsibility."