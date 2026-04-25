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A CLOSER LOOK: Linebacker Jimmy Rolder

Apr 25, 2026 at 01:34 PM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Player: Linebacker Jimmy Rolder

Pick: Round 4, Pick 18 (118th overall)

Ht/Wt: 6-2, 238

Combine results:

  • Vertical: 36 inches
  • Broad: 9-foot-11
  • 3-cone: 7 seconds
  • 20-yard shuttle: 4.26 seconds

Jimmy Rolder photos

View photos of linebacker Jimmy Rolder.

Michigan linebacker Jimmy Rolder (30) during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game against TCU, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Arizona. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
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Michigan linebacker Jimmy Rolder (30) during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game against TCU, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Arizona. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan linebacker Jimmy Rolder (22) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Michigan linebacker Jimmy Rolder (22) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan linebacker Jimmy Rolder (22) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Michigan linebacker Jimmy Rolder (22) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles, left, is tackled by Michigan linebacker Jimmy Rolder (30) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
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Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles, left, is tackled by Michigan linebacker Jimmy Rolder (30) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Ryan Sun/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan linebacker Jimmy Rolder (22) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Michigan linebacker Jimmy Rolder (22) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan linebacker Jimmy Rolder (22) goes through drills and testing at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
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Michigan linebacker Jimmy Rolder (22) goes through drills and testing at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles, center, throws under pressure from Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore (8), left, and linebacker Jimmy Rolder (30) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
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Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles, center, throws under pressure from Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore (8), left, and linebacker Jimmy Rolder (30) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Ryan Sun/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan linebacker Jimmy Rolder (22) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Michigan linebacker Jimmy Rolder (22) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan linebacker Jimmy Rolder (22) participates in the Broad Jump at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026, in Indianapolis. (Gregory Payan/AP Content Services for NFL)
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Michigan linebacker Jimmy Rolder (22) participates in the Broad Jump at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026, in Indianapolis. (Gregory Payan/AP Content Services for NFL)

Gregory Payan/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington running back Adam Mohammed, center, is tackled by Michigan Jimmy Rolder (30) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
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Washington running back Adam Mohammed, center, is tackled by Michigan Jimmy Rolder (30) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Ryan Sun/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
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  • 2025 All-Big Ten
  • 2025 Roger Zatkoff Award
  • 2025 Butkus Award Semifinalist
  • 2023 National Champion with Michigan

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A closer look:

  • After Michigan moved Jaishawn Barham to more of an edge rusher role in 2025, Rolder got an opportunity to start and led the Wolverines with 73 tackles this past season. He is the third Michigan linebacker to be drafted by the Lions, joining Andy Cannavino (1981) and Ted Topor (1953).
  • On five different occasions in 2025, Rolder shared Defensive Player of the Week honors for his performances vs. Central Michigan, at Nebraska, vs. Wisconsin, vs. Washington and at Michigan State.
  • Rolder earned the Roger Zatkoff Award given to the most outstanding linebacker at Michigan at the conclusion of each football season.

Expert analysis: "Given his relative lack of on-field experience, Rolder was a pleasant surprise on tape, because of his awareness and movement skills. He plays with multi-gap range, legit sideline-to-sideline speed and athletic upside in coverage. He isn't explosive as a thumper but drops his firm pads into the ball carrier and rarely misses tackles (4.7 percent missed tackle rate in 2025)." - Dane Brugler, The Athletic

Twentyman's take: The Lions have an opening at WILL linebacker in Kelvin Sheppard's defense after veteran Alex Anzalone signed with Tampa Bay in free agency this offseason. Veterans Malcolm Rodriguez and Damone Clark will be competing for the role, but Rolder will try to put his name in the mix after starting for the Wolverines last season and leading the team with 73 tackles. He's a good athlete who plays a physical brand of football and knows how to finish. That no-doubt drew the Lions to him as a fit for their defense.

What he had to say: "I appreciate having the ability to be the leader of the defense," Rolder told Sports Illustrated on his favorite thing about playing LB. "It starts with the linebacker, especially if you're wearing the green dot. The defense looks to us for direction and coordination.

"I love being in the role of a leader. It's an awesome responsibility."

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