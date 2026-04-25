A CLOSER LOOK: Linebacker Jimmy Rolder

Twentyman's take: The Lions have an opening at WILL linebacker in Kelvin Sheppard's defense after veteran Alex Anzalone signed with Tampa Bay in free agency this offseason. Veterans Malcolm Rodriguez and Damone Clark will be competing for the role, but Rolder will try to put his name in the mix after starting for the Wolverines last season and leading the team with 73 tackles. He's a good athlete who plays a physical brand of football and knows how to finish. That no-doubt drew the Lions to him as a fit for their defense.