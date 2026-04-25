Lions trade up, draft wide receiver Kendrick Law

Detroit moved up 13 spots in the fifth round of the NFL Draft Saturday to select Kentucky wide receiver Kendrick Law with the 168th overall pick. Detroit gave up picks 181 and 213 to move up.
Primarily a slot receiver for the Wildcats in his one season as a starter in 2025, Law recorded 53 receptions for 540 yards and three touchdowns. He spent his first three seasons at Alabama and has extensive special teams experience as a returner. The Lions have an opening for a punt returner as Kalif Raymond signed with Chicago in free agency. They signed veteran wide receiver Greg Dortch who could fill the the role, and now Law will add competition.
Law was a player both Alabama and Kentucky schemed to get the ball in his hands on jet sweeps, screens and quick throws to utilize his run-after-catch ability.
"I feel that's one of my strengths too, but I feel like I can also stretch the field where – well, I know I can stretch the field," Law said of his strengths entering the NFL.
"I feel like that's just something that the Lions will every day get to see from me. 'Hey, this guy is not only just a medium-type guy, package-type weapon, but he's also a vertical threat. We can use him down the field, we can use him intermediate or we can use him in range.' And that's what kind of guy I feel like I am."
View photos of wide receiver Kendrick Law,
He's lightning quick in short areas with explosive traits (42-inch vertical) and long speed (4.45 seconds 40-yard dash). He was particularly dynamic on quick slant routes at the collegiate level.
"I mean, once I get the ball in my hand, I just let my lower body half just kind of do the work and just I see angles, learn how to create space and just continue to accelerate honestly," he said.
Law has extensive special teams experience (537 career snaps) with gunner and return potential, and that could be his ticket to a roster spot and early playing time in Detroit.