Lions trade up, draft wide receiver Kendrick Law

"I feel that's one of my strengths too, but I feel like I can also stretch the field where – well, I know I can stretch the field," Law said of his strengths entering the NFL.

"I feel like that's just something that the Lions will every day get to see from me. 'Hey, this guy is not only just a medium-type guy, package-type weapon, but he's also a vertical threat. We can use him down the field, we can use him intermediate or we can use him in range.' And that's what kind of guy I feel like I am."