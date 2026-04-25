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Lions trade up, draft wide receiver Kendrick Law

Apr 25, 2026 at 03:39 PM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Detroit moved up 13 spots in the fifth round of the NFL Draft Saturday to select Kentucky wide receiver Kendrick Law with the 168th overall pick. Detroit gave up picks 181 and 213 to move up.

Primarily a slot receiver for the Wildcats in his one season as a starter in 2025, Law recorded 53 receptions for 540 yards and three touchdowns. He spent his first three seasons at Alabama and has extensive special teams experience as a returner. The Lions have an opening for a punt returner as Kalif Raymond signed with Chicago in free agency. They signed veteran wide receiver Greg Dortch who could fill the the role, and now Law will add competition.

Law was a player both Alabama and Kentucky schemed to get the ball in his hands on jet sweeps, screens and quick throws to utilize his run-after-catch ability.

"I feel that's one of my strengths too, but I feel like I can also stretch the field where – well, I know I can stretch the field," Law said of his strengths entering the NFL.

"I feel like that's just something that the Lions will every day get to see from me. 'Hey, this guy is not only just a medium-type guy, package-type weapon, but he's also a vertical threat. We can use him down the field, we can use him intermediate or we can use him in range.' And that's what kind of guy I feel like I am."

Kendrick Law photos

View photos of wide receiver Kendrick Law,

Kentucky wide receiver Kendrick Law (1) carries the ball against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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Kentucky wide receiver Kendrick Law (1) carries the ball against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Kentucky wide receiver Kendrick Law (1) escapes the tackle of Auburn linebacker Bryce Deas (16) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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Kentucky wide receiver Kendrick Law (1) escapes the tackle of Auburn linebacker Bryce Deas (16) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Kentucky wide receiver Kendrick Law (28) participates in the bench press drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2026, in Indianapolis. (Gregory Payan/AP Content Services for NFL)
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Kentucky wide receiver Kendrick Law (28) participates in the bench press drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2026, in Indianapolis. (Gregory Payan/AP Content Services for NFL)

Gregory Payan/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky wide receiver Kendrick Law (1) gets around Auburn defensive back Jahquez Robinson (5) as he carries the ball for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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Kentucky wide receiver Kendrick Law (1) gets around Auburn defensive back Jahquez Robinson (5) as he carries the ball for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Kentucky wide receiver Kendrick Law carries the ball for a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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Kentucky wide receiver Kendrick Law carries the ball for a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Kentucky wide receiver Kendrick Law (28) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Kentucky wide receiver Kendrick Law (28) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky wide receiver Kendrick Law carries the ball for a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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Kentucky wide receiver Kendrick Law carries the ball for a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Kentucky wide receiver Kendrick Law (1) eludes the tackle of Auburn linebacker Demarcus Riddick (6) and scores a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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Kentucky wide receiver Kendrick Law (1) eludes the tackle of Auburn linebacker Demarcus Riddick (6) and scores a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Kentucky wide receiver Kendrick Law (28) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Kentucky wide receiver Kendrick Law (28) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky wide receiver Kendrick Law (1) carries the ball against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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Kentucky wide receiver Kendrick Law (1) carries the ball against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Kentucky wide receiver Kendrick Law (1) carries the ball in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Michael Swensen)
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Kentucky wide receiver Kendrick Law (1) carries the ball in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Michael Swensen)

Michael Swensen/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kentucky wide receiver Kendrick Law (1) escapes the tackle of Auburn linebacker Bryce Deas (16) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
12 / 15

Kentucky wide receiver Kendrick Law (1) escapes the tackle of Auburn linebacker Bryce Deas (16) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Kentucky wide receiver Kendrick Law (1) gets around Auburn defensive back Jahquez Robinson (5) as he carries the ball for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
13 / 15

Kentucky wide receiver Kendrick Law (1) gets around Auburn defensive back Jahquez Robinson (5) as he carries the ball for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Kentucky wide receiver Kendrick Law (1) runs with the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
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Kentucky wide receiver Kendrick Law (1) runs with the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Colin Hubbard/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky wide receiver Kendrick Law (1) runs the ball against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)
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Kentucky wide receiver Kendrick Law (1) runs the ball against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)

Scott Kinser/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
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He's lightning quick in short areas with explosive traits (42-inch vertical) and long speed (4.45 seconds 40-yard dash). He was particularly dynamic on quick slant routes at the collegiate level.

"I mean, once I get the ball in my hand, I just let my lower body half just kind of do the work and just I see angles, learn how to create space and just continue to accelerate honestly," he said.

Law has extensive special teams experience (537 career snaps) with gunner and return potential, and that could be his ticket to a roster spot and early playing time in Detroit.

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