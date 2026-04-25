Lions draft linebacker Jimmy Rolder

The Detroit Lions opened Day 3 of the NFL Draft by selecting their second straight Michigan Wolverine.
After selecting edge rusher Derrick Moore in the second round on Friday, Detroit came right back and added Michigan linebacker Jimmy Rolder in Saturday's fourth round with the No. 118 overall pick.
Rolder (6-2, 238) earned a starting role as a WILL linebacker in Wink Martindale's scheme this past fall and led the Wolverines in tackles (73). He also chipped in seven tackles for loss and a couple sacks.
View photos of linebacker Jimmy Rolder.
"I just really started coming into my own," Rolder said of earning his first starting role in 2025. "I think I'm really just getting started. I just had that one year starting and as I was playing, I was playing with more and more confidence each week and the feeling is way high right now and I'm just excited for the opportunity to take it to the next level."
Rolder said he's excited to get an opportunity to be in the same room and learn from Lions All-Pro MIKE linebacker Jack Campbell.
"Just learning a lot from him," Rolder said. "When I was getting recruited out of high school, I talked to him on Zoom with other Iowa linebackers. Just reconvening with him and playing with him at the next level is going to be awesome."
Rolder has good range and shows an ability to get off blocks, find the football and finish in the run game. He may have only one year of starting experience, but the traits show a player who can earn an early role on special teams and push for an inside linebacker role on defense.
The Lions have an opening at WILL linebacker in Kelvin Sheppard's defense after veteran Alex Anzalone signed with Tampa Bay in free agency this offseason. Veterans Malcolm Rodriguez and Damone Clark will be competing for the role, but Rolder's selection gives the Lions another player to evaluate.
"I just play hard," Rolder said. "I'm a tough, physical player, high effort and strong leader and communicator on the field. I think I play very smart, and I know a lot of football and a lot of schemes and I just think I fit in the mold of what they're looking for."