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Lions draft linebacker Jimmy Rolder

Apr 25, 2026 at 01:20 PM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions opened Day 3 of the NFL Draft by selecting their second straight Michigan Wolverine.

After selecting edge rusher Derrick Moore in the second round on Friday, Detroit came right back and added Michigan linebacker Jimmy Rolder in Saturday's fourth round with the No. 118 overall pick.

Rolder (6-2, 238) earned a starting role as a WILL linebacker in Wink Martindale's scheme this past fall and led the Wolverines in tackles (73). He also chipped in seven tackles for loss and a couple sacks.

Jimmy Rolder photos

View photos of linebacker Jimmy Rolder.

Michigan linebacker Jimmy Rolder (30) during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game against TCU, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Arizona. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
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Michigan linebacker Jimmy Rolder (30) during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game against TCU, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Arizona. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan linebacker Jimmy Rolder (22) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Michigan linebacker Jimmy Rolder (22) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan linebacker Jimmy Rolder (22) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Michigan linebacker Jimmy Rolder (22) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles, left, is tackled by Michigan linebacker Jimmy Rolder (30) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
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Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles, left, is tackled by Michigan linebacker Jimmy Rolder (30) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Ryan Sun/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan linebacker Jimmy Rolder (22) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Michigan linebacker Jimmy Rolder (22) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan linebacker Jimmy Rolder (22) goes through drills and testing at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
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Michigan linebacker Jimmy Rolder (22) goes through drills and testing at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles, center, throws under pressure from Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore (8), left, and linebacker Jimmy Rolder (30) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
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Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles, center, throws under pressure from Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore (8), left, and linebacker Jimmy Rolder (30) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Ryan Sun/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan linebacker Jimmy Rolder (22) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Michigan linebacker Jimmy Rolder (22) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan linebacker Jimmy Rolder (22) participates in the Broad Jump at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026, in Indianapolis. (Gregory Payan/AP Content Services for NFL)
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Michigan linebacker Jimmy Rolder (22) participates in the Broad Jump at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026, in Indianapolis. (Gregory Payan/AP Content Services for NFL)

Gregory Payan/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington running back Adam Mohammed, center, is tackled by Michigan Jimmy Rolder (30) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
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Washington running back Adam Mohammed, center, is tackled by Michigan Jimmy Rolder (30) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Ryan Sun/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
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"I just really started coming into my own," Rolder said of earning his first starting role in 2025. "I think I'm really just getting started. I just had that one year starting and as I was playing, I was playing with more and more confidence each week and the feeling is way high right now and I'm just excited for the opportunity to take it to the next level."

Rolder said he's excited to get an opportunity to be in the same room and learn from Lions All-Pro MIKE linebacker Jack Campbell.

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"Just learning a lot from him," Rolder said. "When I was getting recruited out of high school, I talked to him on Zoom with other Iowa linebackers. Just reconvening with him and playing with him at the next level is going to be awesome."

Rolder has good range and shows an ability to get off blocks, find the football and finish in the run game. He may have only one year of starting experience, but the traits show a player who can earn an early role on special teams and push for an inside linebacker role on defense.

The Lions have an opening at WILL linebacker in Kelvin Sheppard's defense after veteran Alex Anzalone signed with Tampa Bay in free agency this offseason. Veterans Malcolm Rodriguez and Damone Clark will be competing for the role, but Rolder's selection gives the Lions another player to evaluate.

"I just play hard," Rolder said. "I'm a tough, physical player, high effort and strong leader and communicator on the field. I think I play very smart, and I know a lot of football and a lot of schemes and I just think I fit in the mold of what they're looking for."

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