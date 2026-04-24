Lions draft offensive lineman Blake Miller

"At the end of the day, if I'm able to play whether it's through injury or whether I'm blessed enough to be completely healthy, I think I owe it to my teammates to be on the field," he said.

"There are so many people in any organization that put in so much work, not only your teammates, but staff and support staff and people behind the scenes. I really owe it to them to be available and pay it forward to them."

Almost all (96.5 percent) of Miller's college snaps came at right tackle. He's got terrific athleticism and movement skills for his size and the fact that he was a high school wrestler shows up in his game.

"Blake Miller is one of one," Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said of Miller. "I've never really had one like him. On the offensive line, I've had second-rounders, third-rounders, fourth-rounders, every round you can think, but he's my first first-round offensive lineman, and, boy, is he worthy.