Lions draft offensive lineman Blake Miller

The Detroit Lions have added reinforcements along their offensive line with the selection of Clemson tackle Blake Miller with the No. 17 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
In Miller, 22, the Lions have one of the draft's true iron men. He comes to Detroit with a ton of experience after breaking the Clemson record for career snaps from scrimmage, playing 3,778 offensive snaps over 54 career games (all starts) from 2022-25. He's only the fourth Clemson offensive lineman to earn All-ACC honors over three different seasons.
Asked after the selection if he could ever remember missing a game, Miller thought about it for a minute and couldn't think of one, even going back to middle school.
"At the end of the day, if I'm able to play whether it's through injury or whether I'm blessed enough to be completely healthy, I think I owe it to my teammates to be on the field," he said.
"There are so many people in any organization that put in so much work, not only your teammates, but staff and support staff and people behind the scenes. I really owe it to them to be available and pay it forward to them."
Almost all (96.5 percent) of Miller's college snaps came at right tackle. He's got terrific athleticism and movement skills for his size and the fact that he was a high school wrestler shows up in his game.
"Blake Miller is one of one," Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said of Miller. "I've never really had one like him. On the offensive line, I've had second-rounders, third-rounders, fourth-rounders, every round you can think, but he's my first first-round offensive lineman, and, boy, is he worthy.
"He is big, he's strong, he's athletic, he's a leader, and he's one of the most committed guys I've ever coached. He's a finisher. He was a captain for us. This guy started every game of his entire career from being a true freshman all the way through his senior year. He only missed two practices in his whole career, never missed a game. So, man, I think he's got day one ability. I think he walks in and he helps their football team the day he gets there."
Lions head coach Dan Campbell said at last month's Annual League Meetings he'd like to move All-Pro right tackle Penei Sewell to left tackle. Now it looks like Miller and veteran Larry Borom, who signed with the Lions in free agency and has made most of his NFL starts at RT, will compete for the starting right tackle spot.
"My goal is just to come in and work as hard as I humanly can and be the best player I can humanly be," Miller said. "At the end of the day, however the cards fall for me from there I can live with."
Miller was already excited to get to Detroit and start working alongside and learning from Sewell.
View photos of offensive lineman Blake Miller.
"I can't wait," he said. "I've watched a lot of his tape from my time in college. There's so much stuff he does incredibly well. His ability to move and get out in space. His ability to pass protect. You see how light he is on his feet. All those things are remarkable and just being able to sit in the same room as him and pick his brain, go over things with him and get his perspective on things, I can't wait."
Miller has the physical traits, football IQ, experience and toughness to fit right in with Detroit's offensive line room led by Sewell and offensive line coach Hank Fraley.