A CLOSER LOOK: Cornerback Keith Abney II

Twentyman's take: Abney is a physical player in the secondary with good ball skills and a high football IQ. He played mostly on the outside for the Sun Devils the last two years but has the skillset and physicality to transition inside and compete for Detroit's open nickel cornerback spot entering 2026. He received an 86.3 overall grade from Pro Football Focus last season with an 85.3 coverage grade. He's an aggressive cornerback that fits Detroit's desired style of play in the back of their defense.

What he had to say: "They're going to get a smart, confident player that's going to, you know, a team guy ... great culture," Abney said at the combine. "I feel like I'm a great energy guy that's going to build my teammates up and they're just going to get the best out of me. They going to get my all."