A CLOSER LOOK: Cornerback Keith Abney II

Player: Cornerback Keith Abney II, Arizona State
Pick: Round 5, Pick 17 (157th overall)
Ht/Wt: 5-10, 187
Pro Day results:
- 40-yard dash: 4.45 seconds
- Bench: 15 reps (Combine)
- Short shuttle: 4.38 seconds
- 3-Cone drill: 6.91 seconds
View photos of cornerback Keith Abney II.
Resume:
- 2025 First-team All-Big 12
- 2025 Pro Football Network First-team All-American
- 2024 Second-team All-Big 12
A closer look:
- Opposing passers had a completion percentage of 44.4 and a passer rating of just 46.1 when throwing at Abney in 2025.
- A durable player who finished his career with 26 straight starts.
- Was a National Champion speed skater, winning the 2017 USA Roller Sports National Championship before giving up skating to focus on football during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Expert analysis: "Feisty boundary corner with the makeup to slide inside and become a problem for offenses as a pro nickelback. Abney's coverage IQ and competitiveness are loud on tape. He pairs impressive instincts and recognition with the ball skills of a receiver." - Lance Zierlein, NFL.com
Twentyman's take: Abney is a physical player in the secondary with good ball skills and a high football IQ. He played mostly on the outside for the Sun Devils the last two years but has the skillset and physicality to transition inside and compete for Detroit's open nickel cornerback spot entering 2026. He received an 86.3 overall grade from Pro Football Focus last season with an 85.3 coverage grade. He's an aggressive cornerback that fits Detroit's desired style of play in the back of their defense.
What he had to say: "They're going to get a smart, confident player that's going to, you know, a team guy ... great culture," Abney said at the combine. "I feel like I'm a great energy guy that's going to build my teammates up and they're just going to get the best out of me. They going to get my all."