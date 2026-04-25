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A CLOSER LOOK: Cornerback Keith Abney II

Apr 25, 2026 at 03:14 PM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Player: Cornerback Keith Abney II, Arizona State

Pick: Round 5, Pick 17 (157th overall)

Ht/Wt: 5-10, 187

Pro Day results:

  • 40-yard dash: 4.45 seconds
  • Bench: 15 reps (Combine)
  • Short shuttle: 4.38 seconds
  • 3-Cone drill: 6.91 seconds

Keith Abney II photos

View photos of cornerback Keith Abney II.

Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (1) breaks up a pass intended for Iowa State wide receiver Carson Brown (32) during the first half of the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game, in Arlington, Texas, Saturday Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Josh McSwain)
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Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (1) breaks up a pass intended for Iowa State wide receiver Carson Brown (32) during the first half of the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game, in Arlington, Texas, Saturday Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Josh McSwain)

Josh McSwain/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (1) breaks up a pass intended for Iowa State tight end Benjamin Brahmer during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
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Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (1) breaks up a pass intended for Iowa State tight end Benjamin Brahmer during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II runs an agility drill during the school's NFL football Pro Day, Friday, March 27, 2026, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
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Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II runs an agility drill during the school's NFL football Pro Day, Friday, March 27, 2026, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas State wide receiver Kole Wilson (2) is pulled down by Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in San Marcos, Texas, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
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Texas State wide receiver Kole Wilson (2) is pulled down by Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in San Marcos, Texas, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II runs on the field prior to an NCAA football game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
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Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II runs on the field prior to an NCAA football game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II runs the 40-yard dash during the school's NFL football Pro Day, Friday, March 27, 2026, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
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Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II runs the 40-yard dash during the school's NFL football Pro Day, Friday, March 27, 2026, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (1) intercepts a Iowa State pass in the second half of the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game, in Arlington, Texas, Saturday Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
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Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (1) intercepts a Iowa State pass in the second half of the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game, in Arlington, Texas, Saturday Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

LM Otero/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (1) celebrates a defensive stop against West Virginia with Arizona State defensive back Joseph McGinnis II during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
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Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (1) celebrates a defensive stop against West Virginia with Arizona State defensive back Joseph McGinnis II during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kansas State wide receiver Dante Cephas (14) is tackled by Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
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Kansas State wide receiver Dante Cephas (14) is tackled by Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (1) in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
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Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (1) in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II knocks the ball away from Texas State wide receiver Chris Dawn Jr. (1) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
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Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II knocks the ball away from Texas State wide receiver Chris Dawn Jr. (1) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II runs a bench press drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II runs a bench press drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II runs an agility drill during the school's NFL football Pro Day, Friday, March 27, 2026, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
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Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II runs an agility drill during the school's NFL football Pro Day, Friday, March 27, 2026, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (1) intercepts a pass as Iowa State wide receiver Jayden Higgins (9) gives chase in the second half of the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game, in Arlington, Texas, Saturday Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (1) intercepts a pass as Iowa State wide receiver Jayden Higgins (9) gives chase in the second half of the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game, in Arlington, Texas, Saturday Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (1) tackles Texas State wide receiver Beau Sparks (11) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
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Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (1) tackles Texas State wide receiver Beau Sparks (11) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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Resume:

  • 2025 First-team All-Big 12
  • 2025 Pro Football Network First-team All-American
  • 2024 Second-team All-Big 12

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A closer look:

  • Opposing passers had a completion percentage of 44.4 and a passer rating of just 46.1 when throwing at Abney in 2025.
  • A durable player who finished his career with 26 straight starts.
  • Was a National Champion speed skater, winning the 2017 USA Roller Sports National Championship before giving up skating to focus on football during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Expert analysis: "Feisty boundary corner with the makeup to slide inside and become a problem for offenses as a pro nickelback. Abney's coverage IQ and competitiveness are loud on tape. He pairs impressive instincts and recognition with the ball skills of a receiver." - Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

Twentyman's take: Abney is a physical player in the secondary with good ball skills and a high football IQ. He played mostly on the outside for the Sun Devils the last two years but has the skillset and physicality to transition inside and compete for Detroit's open nickel cornerback spot entering 2026. He received an 86.3 overall grade from Pro Football Focus last season with an 85.3 coverage grade. He's an aggressive cornerback that fits Detroit's desired style of play in the back of their defense.

What he had to say: "They're going to get a smart, confident player that's going to, you know, a team guy ... great culture," Abney said at the combine. "I feel like I'm a great energy guy that's going to build my teammates up and they're just going to get the best out of me. They going to get my all."

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