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A CLOSER LOOK: Edge rusher Derrick Moore

Apr 24, 2026 at 08:50 PM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Player: EDGE Derrick Moore, Michigan

Pick: Round 2, Pick 12 (44th overall)

Ht/Wt: 6-4, 255

Pro Day results:

  • Vertical: 30 inches
  • Broad: 9-foot-7

Derrick Moore photos

View photos of edge rusher Derrick Moore.

Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore (8) reacts to breaking up a pass against Southern California in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
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Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore (8) reacts to breaking up a pass against Southern California in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) is sacked by Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore (8) during the first half in the Rose Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
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Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) is sacked by Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore (8) during the first half in the Rose Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
American Team defensive end Derrick Moore (8), of Michigan, during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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American Team defensive end Derrick Moore (8), of Michigan, during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore (8) celebrates after a sack against Maryland quarterback Malik Washington to force a turnover during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
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Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore (8) celebrates after a sack against Maryland quarterback Malik Washington to force a turnover during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Stephanie Scarbrough/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
American Team defensive end Derrick Moore (8), of Michigan, runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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American Team defensive end Derrick Moore (8), of Michigan, runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore (8) recovers a fumble by Southern California tight end Lake McRee (87) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
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Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore (8) recovers a fumble by Southern California tight end Lake McRee (87) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore claps during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan won 30-24. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
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Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore claps during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan won 30-24. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

David Dermer/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Michigan's Derrick Moore plays during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
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Michigan's Derrick Moore plays during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Al Goldis/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore (8) sacks Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) during the first half of the ReliaQuest Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
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Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore (8) sacks Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) during the first half of the ReliaQuest Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Maryland quarterback Malik Washington (7) is sacked by Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore, center, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
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Maryland quarterback Malik Washington (7) is sacked by Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore, center, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Stephanie Scarbrough/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore claps during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan won 30-24. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
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Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore claps during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan won 30-24. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

David Dermer/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore (8) celebrates his touchdown on a fumble recovery during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
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Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore (8) celebrates his touchdown on a fumble recovery during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore (8) celebrates his touchdown on a fumble recovery during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
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Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore (8) celebrates his touchdown on a fumble recovery during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore (8) pressures Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (15) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
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Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore (8) pressures Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (15) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore (8) in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
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Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore (8) in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
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Resume:

  • All-Big Ten (2023, 2024, 2025)
  • 2025 Michigan Defensive Player of the Year
  • 2025 Bo Schembechler Most Valuable Player
  • 2025 Michigan captain
  • 2023 National Champion with Michigan

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A closer look:

  • A First-Team All-Big Ten selection who led the Wolverines with 10.5 tackles for loss and 10.0 sacks. Ranked 18th nationally among defensive ends with an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 89.9 and eighth among defensive ends with a pass-rush grade of 92.4.
  • Moore averaged less than 40 reps per game due to Michigan's deep defensive line rotation but was still one of the most productive pass rushers in the country with a pressure percentage of 17.5, which was tops in the Big Ten Conference.
  • Moore's 21 career sacks rank eighth most in Wolverine history.

Expert analysis: "With his size and traits, Moore has been gradually ascending over the past four seasons. As a pass rusher, he gains ground quickly out of his stance, with the momentum and length to be effective converting speed to power." - Dane Brugler, The Athletic

Twentyman's take: This was arguably Detroit's biggest need on defense entering the draft, and Moore fills the need as a versatile and productive edge rusher who can play both the pass and the run effectively. Moore has the kind of size (6-3, 255), length and athleticism the Lions like to employ on the edge of their defensive front. He recorded double-digit sacks (10.0) and tackles for loss (10.5) as a team captain and Defensive MVP for the Wolverines last season. This is a player with a lot of tread still left on the tires.

What he had to say: "Pretty much grew in love with the area and I'm just excited to be back. I feel like Detroit's my second home, really the whole entire Michigan, really my second home," Moore told reporters following his selection. "Freshman year, moved my mom up to Michigan with me, so I really ain't got to go nowhere far. We love Detroit with everything."

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