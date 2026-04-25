A CLOSER LOOK: Edge rusher Derrick Moore

Player: EDGE Derrick Moore, Michigan
Pick: Round 2, Pick 12 (44th overall)
Ht/Wt: 6-4, 255
Pro Day results:
- Vertical: 30 inches
- Broad: 9-foot-7
View photos of edge rusher Derrick Moore.
Resume:
- All-Big Ten (2023, 2024, 2025)
- 2025 Michigan Defensive Player of the Year
- 2025 Bo Schembechler Most Valuable Player
- 2025 Michigan captain
- 2023 National Champion with Michigan
A closer look:
- A First-Team All-Big Ten selection who led the Wolverines with 10.5 tackles for loss and 10.0 sacks. Ranked 18th nationally among defensive ends with an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 89.9 and eighth among defensive ends with a pass-rush grade of 92.4.
- Moore averaged less than 40 reps per game due to Michigan's deep defensive line rotation but was still one of the most productive pass rushers in the country with a pressure percentage of 17.5, which was tops in the Big Ten Conference.
- Moore's 21 career sacks rank eighth most in Wolverine history.
Expert analysis: "With his size and traits, Moore has been gradually ascending over the past four seasons. As a pass rusher, he gains ground quickly out of his stance, with the momentum and length to be effective converting speed to power." - Dane Brugler, The Athletic
Twentyman's take: This was arguably Detroit's biggest need on defense entering the draft, and Moore fills the need as a versatile and productive edge rusher who can play both the pass and the run effectively. Moore has the kind of size (6-3, 255), length and athleticism the Lions like to employ on the edge of their defensive front. He recorded double-digit sacks (10.0) and tackles for loss (10.5) as a team captain and Defensive MVP for the Wolverines last season. This is a player with a lot of tread still left on the tires.
What he had to say: "Pretty much grew in love with the area and I'm just excited to be back. I feel like Detroit's my second home, really the whole entire Michigan, really my second home," Moore told reporters following his selection. "Freshman year, moved my mom up to Michigan with me, so I really ain't got to go nowhere far. We love Detroit with everything."