A CLOSER LOOK: Edge rusher Derrick Moore

Twentyman's take: This was arguably Detroit's biggest need on defense entering the draft, and Moore fills the need as a versatile and productive edge rusher who can play both the pass and the run effectively. Moore has the kind of size (6-3, 255), length and athleticism the Lions like to employ on the edge of their defensive front. He recorded double-digit sacks (10.0) and tackles for loss (10.5) as a team captain and Defensive MVP for the Wolverines last season. This is a player with a lot of tread still left on the tires.