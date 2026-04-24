A CLOSER LOOK: Offensive lineman Blake Miller

"Blake Miller is one of one. I've never really had one like him. On the offensive line, I've had second-rounders, third-rounders, fourth-rounders, every round you can think, but he's my first first-round offensive lineman, and, boy, is he worthy. He is big, he's strong, he's athletic, he's a leader, and he's one of the most committed guys I've ever coached. He's a finisher. He was a captain for us. This guy started every game of his entire career from being a true freshman all the way through his senior year. He only missed two practices in his whole career, never missed a game. So, man, I think he's got day one ability. I think he walks in and he helps their football team the day he gets there." - Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney