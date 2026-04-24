 Skip to main content
Advertising
Presented by

A CLOSER LOOK: Offensive lineman Blake Miller

Apr 23, 2026 at 10:18 PM
Author Image
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Player: OL Blake Miller, Clemson

Pick: Round 1, 17th overall

Ht/Wt: 6-7, 317

Combine results:

  • 40-yard dash: 5.04 seconds (1.75 10-yard split)
  • Bench: 32 reps
  • Vertical: 32 inches
  • Broad: 9-foot-5

Blake Miller photos

View photos of offensive lineman Blake Miller.

Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) plays during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Furman on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
1 / 20

Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) plays during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Furman on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) looks on before an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Furman on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
2 / 20

Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) looks on before an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Furman on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) plays against Syracuse in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
3 / 20

Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) plays against Syracuse in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (35) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
4 / 20

Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (35) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) plays against Appalachian State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
5 / 20

Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) plays against Appalachian State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) in action during an NCAA football game against Florida State on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. Clemson defeated Florida State 29-13. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
6 / 20

Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) in action during an NCAA football game against Florida State on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. Clemson defeated Florida State 29-13. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (35) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
7 / 20

Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (35) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) plays against Virginia during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
8 / 20

Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) plays against Virginia during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) plays during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and LSU Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
9 / 20

Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) plays during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and LSU Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller works out during NFL Pro Day, Thursday, March 12, 2026, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
10 / 20

Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller works out during NFL Pro Day, Thursday, March 12, 2026, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Mike Stewart/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) looks on during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Troy, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
11 / 20

Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) looks on during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Troy, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (35) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
12 / 20

Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (35) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) plays during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Troy, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
13 / 20

Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) plays during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Troy, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) blocks Syracuse defensive lineman Kevin Jobity Jr. (94) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
14 / 20

Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) blocks Syracuse defensive lineman Kevin Jobity Jr. (94) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (35) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
15 / 20

Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (35) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) plays against Louisville during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
16 / 20

Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) plays against Louisville during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (35) lifts weights at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, March 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
17 / 20

Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (35) lifts weights at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, March 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) plays against LSU defensive end Jack Pyburn (44) during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and LSU Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
18 / 20

Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) plays against LSU defensive end Jack Pyburn (44) during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and LSU Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) blocks Duke defensive end Wesley Williams (97) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)
19 / 20

Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) blocks Duke defensive end Wesley Williams (97) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)

Scott Kinser/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (35) speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
20 / 20

Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (35) speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Resume:

  • First-team All-ACC (2024, 2025)
  • 2023 Third-team All-ACC
  • 2022 Freshman All-American
  • 2022 ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year (College Football Network)
  • Clemson record holder for career snaps (3,778)

A closer look:

  • Miller broke the Clemson record for career snaps from scrimmage, playing 3,778 offensive snaps over 54 career games (all starts) from 2022-25.
  • Almost all (96.5 percent) of college snaps came at right tackle
  • First-team All-ACC selection in 2025, becoming the 25th player in school history to earn at least three career All-ACC selections

Related Links

Expert analysis: He has ideal size, length and strength for the position. In pass protection, he has enough quickness to cover up speed rushers off the edge. He uses his length and strong hands to latch and control defenders. He can sink his weight and anchor down against power rushers. He plays with awareness to pick up twists and stunts.

In the run game, he can generate movement on down blocks and he always strains to finish. When working up to linebackers, he's effective on a single track but struggles to redirect and wall off defenders in space. - Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

Twentyman's take: The great thing about having an All-Pro player like Penei Sewell, who can play both tackle spots, is the Lions could focus on finding the right offensive tackle for them and not worry about what side. Miller fits the Lions profile from a size, athleticism and experience standpoint, having made 54 starts over his four seasons at Clemson. Miller should come in and compete with veteran Larry Borom for the starting spot at right tackle in 2026.

Behind the Scenes: Detroit Lions 2026 NFL Draft

View photos from inside the Detroit Lions draft room.

Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 20

Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 20

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 20

Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions President and CEO Rod Wood during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 20

Detroit Lions President and CEO Rod Wood during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Owner/Vice Chair Martha Morse Ford during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 20

Detroit Lions Owner/Vice Chair Martha Morse Ford during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Steve Hamp during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 20

Steve Hamp during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Director of College Scouting Brian Hudspeth during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 20

Detroit Lions Director of College Scouting Brian Hudspeth during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Director of Pro Scouting Dwane Joseph during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 20

Detroit Lions Director of Pro Scouting Dwane Joseph during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 20

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Special Assistant to Chairman and President & CEO Chris Spielman during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 20

Detroit Lions Special Assistant to Chairman and President & CEO Chris Spielman during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Owner/Vice Chair Martha Morse Ford during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 20

Detroit Lions Owner/Vice Chair Martha Morse Ford during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 20

Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Senior Personnel Executive John Dorsey and Detroit Lions Senior Director of Football Administration Charlie Adkins during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 20

Detroit Lions Senior Personnel Executive John Dorsey and Detroit Lions Senior Director of Football Administration Charlie Adkins during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions President and CEO Rod Wood during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 20

Detroit Lions President and CEO Rod Wood during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 20

Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 20

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 20

Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 20

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Director of Pro Scouting Rob Lohman during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 20

Detroit Lions Director of Pro Scouting Rob Lohman during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Senior Director of Football Administration Charlie Adkins and Detroit Lions Chief Operating Officer Mike Disner during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 20

Detroit Lions Senior Director of Football Administration Charlie Adkins and Detroit Lions Chief Operating Officer Mike Disner during the 2026 NFL Draft at the Meijer Performance Center on April 23, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

What he had to say: "I feel like I've seen a lot of football. I've been a part of a lot of plays, seen a lot of different rushers, seen a lot of different schemes," Miller said at the Combine.

"So, I feel like that helps me. You know people learn by kind of going out there and doing stuff and I am excited to learn more. I think there is so much to learn in this league. And there is so much knowledge in this league. And you know, I just can't wait to kind of be a sponge and soak everything up."

What his coaches had to say:

"Blake Miller is one of one. I've never really had one like him. On the offensive line, I've had second-rounders, third-rounders, fourth-rounders, every round you can think, but he's my first first-round offensive lineman, and, boy, is he worthy. He is big, he's strong, he's athletic, he's a leader, and he's one of the most committed guys I've ever coached. He's a finisher. He was a captain for us. This guy started every game of his entire career from being a true freshman all the way through his senior year. He only missed two practices in his whole career, never missed a game. So, man, I think he's got day one ability. I think he walks in and he helps their football team the day he gets there." - Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney

"They're getting a true professional in every sense. He consistently takes care of his business from his physical preparation and nutrition to his approach to the game. His durability and commitment are unmatched, having played in 54 consecutive games without missing one, and missing only two practices over four years. Blake is an exceptional person and an outstanding player, making him a very low-risk addition. He will be a leader both in the locker room and in the community. He's an all-around high-character individual and competitor." - Clemson offensive line coach Matt Luke

Related Content

news

Lions draft offensive lineman Blake Miller

With the 17th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select offensive lineman Blake Miller.

news

Detroitlions.com 2026 mock draft

Detroitlions.com takes a shot at predicting what the Lions will do with their first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Advertising