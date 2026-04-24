A CLOSER LOOK: Offensive lineman Blake Miller

Player: OL Blake Miller, Clemson
Pick: Round 1, 17th overall
Ht/Wt: 6-7, 317
Combine results:
- 40-yard dash: 5.04 seconds (1.75 10-yard split)
- Bench: 32 reps
- Vertical: 32 inches
- Broad: 9-foot-5
View photos of offensive lineman Blake Miller.
Resume:
- First-team All-ACC (2024, 2025)
- 2023 Third-team All-ACC
- 2022 Freshman All-American
- 2022 ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year (College Football Network)
- Clemson record holder for career snaps (3,778)
A closer look:
- Miller broke the Clemson record for career snaps from scrimmage, playing 3,778 offensive snaps over 54 career games (all starts) from 2022-25.
- Almost all (96.5 percent) of college snaps came at right tackle
- First-team All-ACC selection in 2025, becoming the 25th player in school history to earn at least three career All-ACC selections
Expert analysis: He has ideal size, length and strength for the position. In pass protection, he has enough quickness to cover up speed rushers off the edge. He uses his length and strong hands to latch and control defenders. He can sink his weight and anchor down against power rushers. He plays with awareness to pick up twists and stunts.
In the run game, he can generate movement on down blocks and he always strains to finish. When working up to linebackers, he's effective on a single track but struggles to redirect and wall off defenders in space. - Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com
Twentyman's take: The great thing about having an All-Pro player like Penei Sewell, who can play both tackle spots, is the Lions could focus on finding the right offensive tackle for them and not worry about what side. Miller fits the Lions profile from a size, athleticism and experience standpoint, having made 54 starts over his four seasons at Clemson. Miller should come in and compete with veteran Larry Borom for the starting spot at right tackle in 2026.
View photos from inside the Detroit Lions draft room.
What he had to say: "I feel like I've seen a lot of football. I've been a part of a lot of plays, seen a lot of different rushers, seen a lot of different schemes," Miller said at the Combine.
"So, I feel like that helps me. You know people learn by kind of going out there and doing stuff and I am excited to learn more. I think there is so much to learn in this league. And there is so much knowledge in this league. And you know, I just can't wait to kind of be a sponge and soak everything up."
What his coaches had to say:
"Blake Miller is one of one. I've never really had one like him. On the offensive line, I've had second-rounders, third-rounders, fourth-rounders, every round you can think, but he's my first first-round offensive lineman, and, boy, is he worthy. He is big, he's strong, he's athletic, he's a leader, and he's one of the most committed guys I've ever coached. He's a finisher. He was a captain for us. This guy started every game of his entire career from being a true freshman all the way through his senior year. He only missed two practices in his whole career, never missed a game. So, man, I think he's got day one ability. I think he walks in and he helps their football team the day he gets there." - Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney
"They're getting a true professional in every sense. He consistently takes care of his business from his physical preparation and nutrition to his approach to the game. His durability and commitment are unmatched, having played in 54 consecutive games without missing one, and missing only two practices over four years. Blake is an exceptional person and an outstanding player, making him a very low-risk addition. He will be a leader both in the locker room and in the community. He's an all-around high-character individual and competitor." - Clemson offensive line coach Matt Luke