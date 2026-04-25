A CLOSER LOOK: Defensive lineman Tyre West

Twentyman's take : The Lions like his ability to affect the quarterback as a sub-package rusher and like the position versatility he provides. He was part of a deep defensive line rotation in Knoxville and was still able to make an impact whenever he stepped on the field. He's got some position versatility as a unique body type with an interesting skillset.

What he had to say: "I definitely proved that I'm a versatile player. Wherever you put me, wherever I line up, I'm always going to do my best to make plays," West told Sports Illustrated. "I think I've managed to stand out throughout this process. I believe I did that at Tennessee this past season as well. I made plays and stood out on tape."