A CLOSER LOOK: Defensive lineman Tyre West

Player: Defensive lineman Tyre West, Tennessee
Pick: Round 7, Pick 6 (222nd overall)
Ht/Wt: 6-1, 278
Pro Day results:
- 40-yard dash: 4.84 seconds (1.68 10-yard split)
- Bench: 20 reps
- Vertical: 33 inches
- Broad: 9-foot-3
- 20-yard shuttle: 4.84 seconds
View photos of defensive lineman Tyre West.
Resume:
- 2026 Senior Bowl Invitee
- 2026 American Bowl Invitee
- Registered 65 total tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss and 10.0 sacks at Tennessee.
A closer look:
- Totaled 17 quarterback pressures in each of the last two seasons and at least 5.0 tackles for loss in three of his four collegiate seasons.
- Tied for the Tennessee team lead in tackles for loss (7.5) and tied for second in sacks (4.0) last season despite being part of a deep defensive line rotation where he averaged less than 25 snaps per contest.
- West joins Shane Bonham (1999) as the only interior defensive linemen from Tennessee to be drafted by Detroit.
Expert analysis: "West was a career rotational player in college but his body twitch and heavy hands help create quick wins. He can also give teams interior snaps as a penetrating three-technique on passing downs." - Dane Brugler, The Athletic
Twentyman's take: The Lions like his ability to affect the quarterback as a sub-package rusher and like the position versatility he provides. He was part of a deep defensive line rotation in Knoxville and was still able to make an impact whenever he stepped on the field. He's got some position versatility as a unique body type with an interesting skillset.
What he had to say: "I definitely proved that I'm a versatile player. Wherever you put me, wherever I line up, I'm always going to do my best to make plays," West told Sports Illustrated. "I think I've managed to stand out throughout this process. I believe I did that at Tennessee this past season as well. I made plays and stood out on tape."