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A CLOSER LOOK: Defensive lineman Tyre West

Apr 25, 2026 at 06:50 PM
Author Image
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Player: Defensive lineman Tyre West, Tennessee

Pick: Round 7, Pick 6 (222nd overall)

Ht/Wt: 6-1, 278

Pro Day results:

  • 40-yard dash: 4.84 seconds (1.68 10-yard split)
  • Bench: 20 reps
  • Vertical: 33 inches
  • Broad: 9-foot-3
  • 20-yard shuttle: 4.84 seconds

Tyre West photos

View photos of defensive lineman Tyre West.

Tennessee defensive lineman Tyre West (42) during an NCAA football game against ETSU on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
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Tennessee defensive lineman Tyre West (42) during an NCAA football game against ETSU on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee defensive lineman Tyre West, center left, sacks Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
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Tennessee defensive lineman Tyre West, center left, sacks Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee defensive lineman Tyre West, right, tackles Vanderbilt running back Sedrick Alexander (28) in the end zone for a safety during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
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Tennessee defensive lineman Tyre West, right, tackles Vanderbilt running back Sedrick Alexander (28) in the end zone for a safety during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennesse DL Tyre West (Kate Luffman/Tennessee Athletics)
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Tennesse DL Tyre West (Kate Luffman/Tennessee Athletics)

Tennessee defensive lineman Tyre West (42) reacts after a tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/James Pugh)
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Tennessee defensive lineman Tyre West (42) reacts after a tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/James Pugh)

James Pugh/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oklahoma quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. (9) runs the ball as Tennessee defensive lineman Tyre West (42) reaches for the tackle during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
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Oklahoma quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. (9) runs the ball as Tennessee defensive lineman Tyre West (42) reaches for the tackle during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Alonzo Adams/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee defensive lineman Tyre West (42) plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
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Tennessee defensive lineman Tyre West (42) plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee defensive lineman Tyre West (42) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
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Tennessee defensive lineman Tyre West (42) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
Chattanooga quarterback Chase Artopoeus (9) is tackled by Tennessee defensive lineman Tyre West (42) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
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Chattanooga quarterback Chase Artopoeus (9) is tackled by Tennessee defensive lineman Tyre West (42) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
Oklahoma quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. (9) runs the ball as Tennessee defensive lineman Tyre West (42) reaches for the tackle during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
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Oklahoma quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. (9) runs the ball as Tennessee defensive lineman Tyre West (42) reaches for the tackle during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Alonzo Adams/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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Resume:

  • 2026 Senior Bowl Invitee
  • 2026 American Bowl Invitee
  • Registered 65 total tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss and 10.0 sacks at Tennessee.

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A closer look:

  • Totaled 17 quarterback pressures in each of the last two seasons and at least 5.0 tackles for loss in three of his four collegiate seasons.
  • Tied for the Tennessee team lead in tackles for loss (7.5) and tied for second in sacks (4.0) last season despite being part of a deep defensive line rotation where he averaged less than 25 snaps per contest.
  • West joins Shane Bonham (1999) as the only interior defensive linemen from Tennessee to be drafted by Detroit.

Expert analysis: "West was a career rotational player in college but his body twitch and heavy hands help create quick wins. He can also give teams interior snaps as a penetrating three-technique on passing downs." - Dane Brugler, The Athletic

Twentyman's take: The Lions like his ability to affect the quarterback as a sub-package rusher and like the position versatility he provides. He was part of a deep defensive line rotation in Knoxville and was still able to make an impact whenever he stepped on the field. He's got some position versatility as a unique body type with an interesting skillset.

What he had to say: "I definitely proved that I'm a versatile player. Wherever you put me, wherever I line up, I'm always going to do my best to make plays," West told Sports Illustrated. "I think I've managed to stand out throughout this process. I believe I did that at Tennessee this past season as well. I made plays and stood out on tape."

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