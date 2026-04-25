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Lions draft defensive lineman Tyre West

Apr 25, 2026 at 06:07 PM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions finished their 2022 NFL Draft with the selection of Tennessee defensive lineman Tyre West.

West was part of a deep defensive line rotation for the Volunteers and had his best season in 2025 with 7.5 tackles for loss and four sacks. Primarily an edge rusher in college, West has some position versatility at 6-foot-1, 283 pounds. He can slot into the big end role and potentially push inside in some packages too. That versatility is his ticket to a roster spot in Detroit.

West has strong hands to go along with a heavy build and quick twitch to help him gain leverage. He totaled 17 quarterback pressures in each of the last two seasons and at least 5.0 tackles for loss in three of his four collegiate seasons.

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