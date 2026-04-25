Lions trade up, draft edge rusher Derrick Moore

After bolstering the offensive line with the selection of Blake Miller in Thursday's first round of the NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions turned to the other side of the football in Friday's second round with the selection of Michigan edge rusher Derrick Moore.
Detroit moved up from No. 50 overall to No. 44 to select Moore, sending the New York Jets picks No. 50 and No. 128 in return.
A two-year starter at Michigan, Moore is coming off a 2025 season in which he notched 30 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks while forcing two fumbles.
The selection of Moore fills a big need for Detroit's defense as he should compete with recently signed veteran DJ Wonnum for playing time opposite Aidan Hutchinson.
Moore said he's most excited about joining Hutchinson in Detroit and having a Wolverine duo on the edge of the Lions' defense.
"I'm going to be honest with you … I'm definitely excited to play with Hutch," Moore said via Zoom after the Lions selected him. "When Hutch was leaving (Michigan), I watched Hutch my entire freshman year and my sophomore year.
"I'm definitely excited to be playing next to Hutch and hopefully I can learn a lot from him, and we can go out and cause a lot of havoc."
Michigan had a deep defensive line rotation with Moore averaging less than 40 reps per game, but he was still one of the most productive pass rushers in the country with a pressure percentage of 17.5, which was tops in the Big Ten Conference.
Moore has good size at 6-foot-3, 255 pounds with long arms (33 3/8) and a good feel for the game, especially as a versatile pass rusher. He sets a physical edge in the run game, which is a prerequisite for playing meaningful snaps in Kelvin Sheppard's defense.
"We've been pretty clear about what the requirements are at that position for us," Holmes said after selecting Moore. "He fits that.
"He's a physical player. He can set hard edges. His pass rush greatly improved. Been watching him for a long time and I've always felt the length and physicality and the power in the pass but didn't really feel like his rush was there yet but this year he really got better."
View photos of edge rusher Derrick Moore.
Holmes said Moore's dominant week at the Senior Bowl really solidified him as a fit for Detroit.
Moore ranked 18th nationally among defensive ends with an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 89.9 last season and eighth with a pass-rush grade of 92.4. He was named the Wolverines' Team MVP and Defensive Player of the Year last season.
"Shep is going to put the guys in the best position for what they do best," Holmes said. "That's what (Moore) shows on tape. He can set edges in the run game, he can rush outside, he can rush inside."
Holmes said Moore was his top-rated edge rusher available entering Round 2.