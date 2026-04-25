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Lions trade up, draft edge rusher Derrick Moore

Apr 24, 2026 at 08:21 PM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

After bolstering the offensive line with the selection of Blake Miller in Thursday's first round of the NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions turned to the other side of the football in Friday's second round with the selection of Michigan edge rusher Derrick Moore.

Detroit moved up from No. 50 overall to No. 44 to select Moore, sending the New York Jets picks No. 50 and No. 128 in return.

A two-year starter at Michigan, Moore is coming off a 2025 season in which he notched 30 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks while forcing two fumbles.

The selection of Moore fills a big need for Detroit's defense as he should compete with recently signed veteran DJ Wonnum for playing time opposite Aidan Hutchinson.

Moore said he's most excited about joining Hutchinson in Detroit and having a Wolverine duo on the edge of the Lions' defense.

"I'm going to be honest with you … I'm definitely excited to play with Hutch," Moore said via Zoom after the Lions selected him. "When Hutch was leaving (Michigan), I watched Hutch my entire freshman year and my sophomore year.

"I'm definitely excited to be playing next to Hutch and hopefully I can learn a lot from him, and we can go out and cause a lot of havoc."

Michigan had a deep defensive line rotation with Moore averaging less than 40 reps per game, but he was still one of the most productive pass rushers in the country with a pressure percentage of 17.5, which was tops in the Big Ten Conference.

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Moore has good size at 6-foot-3, 255 pounds with long arms (33 3/8) and a good feel for the game, especially as a versatile pass rusher. He sets a physical edge in the run game, which is a prerequisite for playing meaningful snaps in Kelvin Sheppard's defense.

"We've been pretty clear about what the requirements are at that position for us," Holmes said after selecting Moore. "He fits that.

"He's a physical player. He can set hard edges. His pass rush greatly improved. Been watching him for a long time and I've always felt the length and physicality and the power in the pass but didn't really feel like his rush was there yet but this year he really got better."

Derrick Moore photos

View photos of edge rusher Derrick Moore.

Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore (8) reacts to breaking up a pass against Southern California in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
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Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore (8) reacts to breaking up a pass against Southern California in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) is sacked by Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore (8) during the first half in the Rose Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
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Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) is sacked by Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore (8) during the first half in the Rose Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
American Team defensive end Derrick Moore (8), of Michigan, during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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American Team defensive end Derrick Moore (8), of Michigan, during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore (8) celebrates after a sack against Maryland quarterback Malik Washington to force a turnover during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
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Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore (8) celebrates after a sack against Maryland quarterback Malik Washington to force a turnover during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Stephanie Scarbrough/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
American Team defensive end Derrick Moore (8), of Michigan, runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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American Team defensive end Derrick Moore (8), of Michigan, runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore (8) recovers a fumble by Southern California tight end Lake McRee (87) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
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Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore (8) recovers a fumble by Southern California tight end Lake McRee (87) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore claps during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan won 30-24. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
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Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore claps during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan won 30-24. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

David Dermer/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Michigan's Derrick Moore plays during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
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Michigan's Derrick Moore plays during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Al Goldis/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore (8) sacks Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) during the first half of the ReliaQuest Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
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Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore (8) sacks Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) during the first half of the ReliaQuest Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Maryland quarterback Malik Washington (7) is sacked by Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore, center, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
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Maryland quarterback Malik Washington (7) is sacked by Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore, center, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Stephanie Scarbrough/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore claps during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan won 30-24. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
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Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore claps during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan won 30-24. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

David Dermer/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore (8) celebrates his touchdown on a fumble recovery during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
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Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore (8) celebrates his touchdown on a fumble recovery during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore (8) celebrates his touchdown on a fumble recovery during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
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Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore (8) celebrates his touchdown on a fumble recovery during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore (8) pressures Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (15) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
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Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore (8) pressures Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (15) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore (8) in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
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Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore (8) in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
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Holmes said Moore's dominant week at the Senior Bowl really solidified him as a fit for Detroit.

Moore ranked 18th nationally among defensive ends with an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 89.9 last season and eighth with a pass-rush grade of 92.4. He was named the Wolverines' Team MVP and Defensive Player of the Year last season.

"Shep is going to put the guys in the best position for what they do best," Holmes said. "That's what (Moore) shows on tape. He can set edges in the run game, he can rush outside, he can rush inside."

Holmes said Moore was his top-rated edge rusher available entering Round 2.

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