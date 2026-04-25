Lions trade up, draft edge rusher Derrick Moore

Moore said he's most excited about joining Hutchinson in Detroit and having a Wolverine duo on the edge of the Lions' defense.

"I'm going to be honest with you … I'm definitely excited to play with Hutch," Moore said via Zoom after the Lions selected him. "When Hutch was leaving (Michigan), I watched Hutch my entire freshman year and my sophomore year.

"I'm definitely excited to be playing next to Hutch and hopefully I can learn a lot from him, and we can go out and cause a lot of havoc."