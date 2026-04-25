Lions draft cornerback Keith Abney II

At 5-10, 187 pounds, Abney has the type of instincts, ball skills, physical traits and football IQ to potentially kick inside and compete for Detroit's open nickel cornerback spot. The Lions like versatile defenders in the back of their defense, and Abney provides more of that.

"I'm willing to play anything," Abney said after being selected by Detroit. "I view myself as very versatile. I just never got to play nickel at ASU because of the depth we had.