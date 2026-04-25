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Lions draft cornerback Keith Abney II

Apr 25, 2026 at 03:05 PM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions turned their attention to bolstering the secondary with the selection of Arizona State cornerback Keith Abney II with the first of their two fifth-round picks Saturday.

A two-year starter for the Sun Devils, Abney played mostly outside cornerback. He was an extremely productive player, recording 21 passes defended and five interceptions over those two seasons.

Opposing passers had a completion percentage of just 44.4 when throwing at Abney in 2025, which ranked fourth in the FBS among corners who saw 60-plus targets.

Keith Abney II photos

View photos of cornerback Keith Abney II.

Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (1) breaks up a pass intended for Iowa State wide receiver Carson Brown (32) during the first half of the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game, in Arlington, Texas, Saturday Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Josh McSwain)
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Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (1) breaks up a pass intended for Iowa State wide receiver Carson Brown (32) during the first half of the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game, in Arlington, Texas, Saturday Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Josh McSwain)

Josh McSwain/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (1) breaks up a pass intended for Iowa State tight end Benjamin Brahmer during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
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Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (1) breaks up a pass intended for Iowa State tight end Benjamin Brahmer during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II runs an agility drill during the school's NFL football Pro Day, Friday, March 27, 2026, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
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Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II runs an agility drill during the school's NFL football Pro Day, Friday, March 27, 2026, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas State wide receiver Kole Wilson (2) is pulled down by Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in San Marcos, Texas, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
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Texas State wide receiver Kole Wilson (2) is pulled down by Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in San Marcos, Texas, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II runs on the field prior to an NCAA football game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
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Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II runs on the field prior to an NCAA football game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II runs the 40-yard dash during the school's NFL football Pro Day, Friday, March 27, 2026, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
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Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II runs the 40-yard dash during the school's NFL football Pro Day, Friday, March 27, 2026, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (1) intercepts a Iowa State pass in the second half of the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game, in Arlington, Texas, Saturday Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
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Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (1) intercepts a Iowa State pass in the second half of the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game, in Arlington, Texas, Saturday Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

LM Otero/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (1) celebrates a defensive stop against West Virginia with Arizona State defensive back Joseph McGinnis II during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
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Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (1) celebrates a defensive stop against West Virginia with Arizona State defensive back Joseph McGinnis II during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kansas State wide receiver Dante Cephas (14) is tackled by Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
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Kansas State wide receiver Dante Cephas (14) is tackled by Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (1) in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
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Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (1) in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II knocks the ball away from Texas State wide receiver Chris Dawn Jr. (1) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
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Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II knocks the ball away from Texas State wide receiver Chris Dawn Jr. (1) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II runs a bench press drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II runs a bench press drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II runs an agility drill during the school's NFL football Pro Day, Friday, March 27, 2026, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
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Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II runs an agility drill during the school's NFL football Pro Day, Friday, March 27, 2026, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (1) intercepts a pass as Iowa State wide receiver Jayden Higgins (9) gives chase in the second half of the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game, in Arlington, Texas, Saturday Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (1) intercepts a pass as Iowa State wide receiver Jayden Higgins (9) gives chase in the second half of the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game, in Arlington, Texas, Saturday Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (1) tackles Texas State wide receiver Beau Sparks (11) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
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Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (1) tackles Texas State wide receiver Beau Sparks (11) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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At 5-10, 187 pounds, Abney has the type of instincts, ball skills, physical traits and football IQ to potentially kick inside and compete for Detroit's open nickel cornerback spot. The Lions like versatile defenders in the back of their defense, and Abney provides more of that.

"I'm willing to play anything," Abney said after being selected by Detroit. "I view myself as very versatile. I just never got to play nickel at ASU because of the depth we had.

"I was actually the starting nickel going into my sophomore year and then we had a guy on the outside transfer, so I had to move back to the outside. This year there were a couple injuries, so I had to stay on the outside. I know all the positions on the back end, and I have no problem playing inside or outside."

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Abney is an aggressive cornerback in man coverage, which resulted in being flagged 13 times the last two seasons, but the Lions like that physicality. Improved technique work should help alleviate the penalties.

On 72 targets faced in 2025, Abney allowed zero touchdowns and a passer rating of just 46.1, per Pro Football Focus.

He was a National Champion speed skater as a kid, winning the 2017 USA Roller Sports National Championship before giving up skating to focus on football during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Just the endurance," Abney said of how speed skating helped him in football. "My endurance and my lungs. I can go for a long time with high intensity for a long time. Then the core, obviously, and more body strength is going to help me be an elite cornerback in this league."

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