Lions draft cornerback Keith Abney II

The Detroit Lions turned their attention to bolstering the secondary with the selection of Arizona State cornerback Keith Abney II with the first of their two fifth-round picks Saturday.
A two-year starter for the Sun Devils, Abney played mostly outside cornerback. He was an extremely productive player, recording 21 passes defended and five interceptions over those two seasons.
Opposing passers had a completion percentage of just 44.4 when throwing at Abney in 2025, which ranked fourth in the FBS among corners who saw 60-plus targets.
View photos of cornerback Keith Abney II.
At 5-10, 187 pounds, Abney has the type of instincts, ball skills, physical traits and football IQ to potentially kick inside and compete for Detroit's open nickel cornerback spot. The Lions like versatile defenders in the back of their defense, and Abney provides more of that.
"I'm willing to play anything," Abney said after being selected by Detroit. "I view myself as very versatile. I just never got to play nickel at ASU because of the depth we had.
"I was actually the starting nickel going into my sophomore year and then we had a guy on the outside transfer, so I had to move back to the outside. This year there were a couple injuries, so I had to stay on the outside. I know all the positions on the back end, and I have no problem playing inside or outside."
Abney is an aggressive cornerback in man coverage, which resulted in being flagged 13 times the last two seasons, but the Lions like that physicality. Improved technique work should help alleviate the penalties.
On 72 targets faced in 2025, Abney allowed zero touchdowns and a passer rating of just 46.1, per Pro Football Focus.
He was a National Champion speed skater as a kid, winning the 2017 USA Roller Sports National Championship before giving up skating to focus on football during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Just the endurance," Abney said of how speed skating helped him in football. "My endurance and my lungs. I can go for a long time with high intensity for a long time. Then the core, obviously, and more body strength is going to help me be an elite cornerback in this league."