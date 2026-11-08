5 things to watch: Lions at Dolphins

The Detroit Lions are on the road in Miami today looking for a fourth straight win after back-to-back division victories at home against Green Bay and Minnesota in Weeks 7 & 8. The Dolphins are 1-6 on the season but have played in one-score contests in each of their last four games.

1. Play like 46

Team captain, defensive leader and MIKE linebacker Jack Campbell won't be in the lineup today as he's still recovering from a neck injury suffered in last week's win over the Vikings. The theme at the Meijer Performance Center all week was to prepare and play like No. 46. This will be the first game Campbell has missed since entering the NFL in 2023 and Detroit will need players to step up in his absence. More has been put on the plate of Derrick Barnes, Malcolm Rodriguez and the rest of the linebacker corps. The Lions' defense will need those players to step up and play big today.