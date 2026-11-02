TWENTYMAN: Week 8 observations

Rookie contribution: It was good to see rookie linebacker Jimmy Rolder take advantage of more opportunities on defense Sunday. Rolder's speed could be a difference maker in the second level the more comfortable he gets in Detroit's defense. He finished with five tackles, his first career sack and two tackles for loss before leaving early in the fourth quarter with a hamstring injury. Hopefully that injury isn't serious and he can build on Sunday's performance.

Trouble on the edges: It wasn't a strong performance from Detroit's tight ends blocking on the edges Sunday, especially early on. Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright and Tyler Conklin earned three of the four lowest grades from PFF following the contest. All three had issues in both pass pro and run blocking against the Vikings. LaPorta and Conklin were credited with allowing sacks. It's an area all three will look to improve next week in Miami.