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TWENTYMAN: 5 stats that stand out following Lions' Week 8 victory

Nov 03, 2026 at 07:00 AM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions got a hard-fought 19-15 victory over the previously undefeated Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field Sunday. They improved to 5-2 on the season and stay undefeated (2-0) in the NFC North with a trip to Miami (1-6) next up in Week 9.

The win is the third-straight for the Lions who have played some of the best complementary football of the season over the last month.

Here's a look at five stats that stand out after Week 8:

1. Number: 53

What it means: Combined points allowed by Detroit during their current three-game win streak (17.6 ppg).

Twentyman: Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard deserves a lot of credit for the transformation we've seen from the Lions' defense the last three weeks. He's mixed up coverages and ran a lot of players in and out of the lineup. Detroit's getting contributions from a lot of different players defensively. They do a good job stopping the run and have married up the rush and coverage beautifully over the last month. The Lions allowed 137 points over their first four games (34.3 ppg).

2. Number: 161.6

What it means: Detroit's rushing average in their five wins.

Twentyman: The Lions have moved up to seventh in the NFL in rushing average (131.4) per game after Sunday's 230-yard rushing performance against Minnesota. Jahmyr Gibbs and Sione Vaki combined for 218 yards as Detroit closed out that contest with the run game and good defense.

The Lions' rushing average in their two losses to Buffalo and Carolina dips down to 56.0. This is a team that's shown through the first seven games that when they can establish the run and have both the run and pass games clicking, they are extremely difficult to beat.

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3. Number: 41

What it means: Total receiving yards allowed in cornerback D.J. Reed’s coverage area over the last three games.

Twentyman: Reed was Detroit's highest-graded defender by Pro Football Focus Sunday (88.2) and was given a 91.3 coverage grade after allowing just one catch on five targets for 11 yards. Over his last three games, Reed's been thrown at 14 times and has allowed six catches for 41 total yards and no touchdowns. He's been playing at a high level over his last three contests with all three being his highest-graded performances of the season from PFF.

Lions vs. Vikings Week 8 photos

View photos from the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings game at Ford Field on Sunday, Nov. 1 in Detroit.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions long snapper Hogan Hatten (49) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions long snapper Hogan Hatten (49) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) and Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) and Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) and Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) and Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard and Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard and Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) and Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) and Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) and Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) and Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) and Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) and Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), and Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), and Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Eric O'Neill (66) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Eric O'Neill (66) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (57) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (57) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (57) and Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (57) and Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73), Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73), Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (50) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (50) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (50) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
77 / 175

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (50) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) and Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) and Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DeAndre Carter (86) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver DeAndre Carter (86) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Tyler Conklin (83) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Tyler Conklin (83) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) intercepts a pass during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) intercepts a pass during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) and Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) celebrate with Detroit Lions fans after an interception during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) and Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) celebrate with Detroit Lions fans after an interception during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) and Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) celebrate with fans after an interception during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
92 / 175

Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) and Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) celebrate with fans after an interception during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4), Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46), and Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
93 / 175

Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4), Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46), and Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4), Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97), and Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
94 / 175

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4), Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97), and Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) and Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
96 / 175

Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) and Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
97 / 175

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks off during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks off during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
104 / 175

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
105 / 175

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
106 / 175

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
107 / 175

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
108 / 175

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
109 / 175

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
110 / 175

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
111 / 175

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
112 / 175

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44), Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33), Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17), Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder (41), and Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
113 / 175

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44), Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33), Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17), Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder (41), and Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
114 / 175

Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder (41) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
115 / 175

Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder (41) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
116 / 175

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
117 / 175

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
118 / 175

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) and Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
119 / 175

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) and Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
120 / 175

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
121 / 175

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
123 / 175

Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder (41) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
124 / 175

Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder (41) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder (41) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
125 / 175

Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder (41) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder (41) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
126 / 175

Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder (41) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder (41) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
127 / 175

Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder (41) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) , Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
128 / 175

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) , Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) and Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
129 / 175

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) and Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
131 / 175

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14)during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
132 / 175

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14)during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions via AP
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
133 / 175

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14)during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
134 / 175

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14)during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
135 / 175

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
136 / 175

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
137 / 175

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
139 / 175

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
142 / 175

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
143 / 175

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
144 / 175

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (57) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
145 / 175

Detroit Lions linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (57) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97), Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97), Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (57) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (57) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) and Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) and Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) and Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) and Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) after an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) after an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
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4. Number: 24.0

What it means: Detroit's sack total through seven games.

Twentyman: Only Pittsburgh (26.0) and Minnesota (25.0) have more, and the Steelers have played one more contest than the Lions this season. It's not just the total that's been impressive but the fact that 10 different players have contributed to it with edge rushers Aidan Hutchinson (5.0) and DJ Wonnum (5.0) leading the way.

Detroit's 76 total pressures are fourth-most in the NFL through Sunday and the secret sauce has been the pressure they create up the middle of the defensive front. Alim McNeill (31), Skyler Gill-Howard (15) and Tyleik Williams (11) all have double-digit pressures on the year. McNeill and Gill-Howard have combined for 6.5 sacks on the season.

5. Number: 1,058

What it means: Total scrimmage yards for Gibbs on the year after adding 168 to his total Sunday against Minnesota.

Twentyman: He passed Billy Sims (991 in 1980) for the most scrimmage yards through the first seven games of the season in franchise history. Gibbs is just the sixth player to tally at least 1,050 scrimmage yards and 10 total touchdowns through a team's first seven contests. The other five are Christian McCaffrey (2019), Priest Holmes (2002), Marshall Faulk (2000), Terell Davis (1998) and Jim Brown (1963, 1958). Not a bad list.

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