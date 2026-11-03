TWENTYMAN: 5 stats that stand out following Lions' Week 8 victory

The Detroit Lions got a hard-fought 19-15 victory over the previously undefeated Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field Sunday. They improved to 5-2 on the season and stay undefeated (2-0) in the NFC North with a trip to Miami (1-6) next up in Week 9.

The win is the third-straight for the Lions who have played some of the best complementary football of the season over the last month.

Here's a look at five stats that stand out after Week 8:

1. Number: 53

What it means: Combined points allowed by Detroit during their current three-game win streak (17.6 ppg).