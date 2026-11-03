TWENTYMAN: 5 stats that stand out following Lions' Week 8 victory

The Detroit Lions got a hard-fought 19-15 victory over the previously undefeated Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field Sunday. They improved to 5-2 on the season and stay undefeated (2-0) in the NFC North with a trip to Miami (1-6) next up in Week 9.
The win is the third-straight for the Lions who have played some of the best complementary football of the season over the last month.
Here's a look at five stats that stand out after Week 8:
1. Number: 53
What it means: Combined points allowed by Detroit during their current three-game win streak (17.6 ppg).
Twentyman: Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard deserves a lot of credit for the transformation we've seen from the Lions' defense the last three weeks. He's mixed up coverages and ran a lot of players in and out of the lineup. Detroit's getting contributions from a lot of different players defensively. They do a good job stopping the run and have married up the rush and coverage beautifully over the last month. The Lions allowed 137 points over their first four games (34.3 ppg).
2. Number: 161.6
What it means: Detroit's rushing average in their five wins.
Twentyman: The Lions have moved up to seventh in the NFL in rushing average (131.4) per game after Sunday's 230-yard rushing performance against Minnesota. Jahmyr Gibbs and Sione Vaki combined for 218 yards as Detroit closed out that contest with the run game and good defense.
The Lions' rushing average in their two losses to Buffalo and Carolina dips down to 56.0. This is a team that's shown through the first seven games that when they can establish the run and have both the run and pass games clicking, they are extremely difficult to beat.
3. Number: 41
What it means: Total receiving yards allowed in cornerback D.J. Reed’s coverage area over the last three games.
Twentyman: Reed was Detroit's highest-graded defender by Pro Football Focus Sunday (88.2) and was given a 91.3 coverage grade after allowing just one catch on five targets for 11 yards. Over his last three games, Reed's been thrown at 14 times and has allowed six catches for 41 total yards and no touchdowns. He's been playing at a high level over his last three contests with all three being his highest-graded performances of the season from PFF.
View photos from the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings game at Ford Field on Sunday, Nov. 1 in Detroit.
4. Number: 24.0
What it means: Detroit's sack total through seven games.
Twentyman: Only Pittsburgh (26.0) and Minnesota (25.0) have more, and the Steelers have played one more contest than the Lions this season. It's not just the total that's been impressive but the fact that 10 different players have contributed to it with edge rushers Aidan Hutchinson (5.0) and DJ Wonnum (5.0) leading the way.
Detroit's 76 total pressures are fourth-most in the NFL through Sunday and the secret sauce has been the pressure they create up the middle of the defensive front. Alim McNeill (31), Skyler Gill-Howard (15) and Tyleik Williams (11) all have double-digit pressures on the year. McNeill and Gill-Howard have combined for 6.5 sacks on the season.
5. Number: 1,058
What it means: Total scrimmage yards for Gibbs on the year after adding 168 to his total Sunday against Minnesota.
Twentyman: He passed Billy Sims (991 in 1980) for the most scrimmage yards through the first seven games of the season in franchise history. Gibbs is just the sixth player to tally at least 1,050 scrimmage yards and 10 total touchdowns through a team's first seven contests. The other five are Christian McCaffrey (2019), Priest Holmes (2002), Marshall Faulk (2000), Terell Davis (1998) and Jim Brown (1963, 1958). Not a bad list.