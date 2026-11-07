Lions at Dolphins: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions are back on the road for the first time since before the bye for their Week 9 contest vs. the Miami Dolphins. Detroit looks to continue a three-game win streak that started Week 5 at Arizona and continued through two home games at Ford Field vs. NFC North opponents Green Bay and Minnesota.

The Lions pulled out a hard-fought win over the Vikings in Week 8. Quarterback Jared Goff was 18-of-25 for 176 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs had 23 carries for 153 yards and one rushing score, and Sione Vaki had his best performance of the season with 11 carries for 65 yards. Wide receiver Jameson Williams caught Goff's touchdown pass at the end of the fourth quarter that put Detroit up 19-15 and capped off scoring for the afternoon.

The Dolphins (1-6) lost their most recent matchup, falling to the New England Patriots, 24-19, in Week 8.