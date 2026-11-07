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Lions at Dolphins: How to watch, listen and follow

Nov 07, 2026 at 11:00 AM
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Sydney Ciano

Editorial Coordinator

The Detroit Lions are back on the road for the first time since before the bye for their Week 9 contest vs. the Miami Dolphins. Detroit looks to continue a three-game win streak that started Week 5 at Arizona and continued through two home games at Ford Field vs. NFC North opponents Green Bay and Minnesota.

The Lions pulled out a hard-fought win over the Vikings in Week 8. Quarterback Jared Goff was 18-of-25 for 176 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs had 23 carries for 153 yards and one rushing score, and Sione Vaki had his best performance of the season with 11 carries for 65 yards. Wide receiver Jameson Williams caught Goff's touchdown pass at the end of the fourth quarter that put Detroit up 19-15 and capped off scoring for the afternoon.

The Dolphins (1-6) lost their most recent matchup, falling to the New England Patriots, 24-19, in Week 8.

"Really over the last four weeks, they've continued to get better. Each of these games have been one-score games ... This unit plays hard," head coach Dan Campbell said of Miami Wednesday. "This is a hungry team and they're playing good football ... So, we know what we're about to get when we go down to South Florida."

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: CBS

  • Play-by-play: Kevin Harlan
  • Analyst: Trent Green
  • Sideline reporters: Melanie Collins

TV map: See where the Lions-Dolphins matchup will be available via local CBS stations courtesy 506sports.com.

Live streaming: Fans can watch local and primetime games FOR FREE on their phone and tablet devices on www.DetroitLions.com or the Detroit Lions Mobile App. Click on the banner at the top of the page once the game has started to begin streaming!

506sports-week9

International TV Coverage:

Canada: DAZN Canada, TSN
Germany: TBD
Brazil: TBD

Live streaming: Fans can watch live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more with NFL+.

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcastLions Radio Network

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Analyst: Lomas Brown

FOLLOW

Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com. For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels:

Meet the Opponent: Miami Dolphins

View photos of the starters for the Miami Dolphins.

Head coach: Jeff Hafley Offensive coordinator: Bobby Slowik Defensive coordinator: Sean Duggan Special teams coordinator: Chris Tabor (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
1 / 27

Head coach: Jeff Hafley

Offensive coordinator: Bobby Slowik

Defensive coordinator: Sean Duggan

Special teams coordinator: Chris Tabor

(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Marta Lavandier/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Caleb Douglas Backed up by Jared Wayne (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
2 / 27

WR Caleb Douglas

Backed up by Jared Wayne

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LT Patrick Paul Backed up by Chukwuebuka Godrick (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
3 / 27

LT Patrick Paul

Backed up by Chukwuebuka Godrick

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LG Kadyn Proctor Backed up by Jarrett Kingston (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
4 / 27

LG Kadyn Proctor

Backed up by Jarrett Kingston

(AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Doug Murray/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Aaron Brewer Backed up by Andrew Meyer (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
5 / 27

C Aaron Brewer

Backed up by Andrew Meyer

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RG Jonah Savaiinaea Backed up by Caedan Wallace and DJ Campbell (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
6 / 27

RG Jonah Savaiinaea

Backed up by Caedan Wallace and DJ Campbell

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RT Austin Jackson Backed up by Caedan Wallace (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
7 / 27

RT Austin Jackson

Backed up by Caedan Wallace

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Greg Dulcich Backed up by Will Kacmarek, Seydou Traore and Justin Joly (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
8 / 27

TE Greg Dulcich

Backed up by Will Kacmarek, Seydou Traore and Justin Joly

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FB DJ Herman (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
9 / 27

FB DJ Herman

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Ollie Gordon II Backed up by Jaylen Wright and Kaytron Allen (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
10 / 27

RB Ollie Gordon II

Backed up by Jaylen Wright and Kaytron Allen

(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Rebecca Blackwell/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Malik Willis Backed up by Kyle McCord (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
11 / 27

QB Malik Willis

Backed up by Kyle McCord

(AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Doug Murray/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Malik Washington Backed up by Kevin Coleman Jr. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
12 / 27

WR Malik Washington

Backed up by Kevin Coleman Jr.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seth Wenig/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Chris Bell Backed up by Jalen Tolbert (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
13 / 27

WR Chris Bell

Backed up by Jalen Tolbert

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seth Wenig/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Jordan Phillips Backed up by Kenneth Grant (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
14 / 27

DT Jordan Phillips

Backed up by Kenneth Grant

(AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Doug Murray/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Zach Sieler Backed up by Zeek Biggers (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
15 / 27

DT Zach Sieler

Backed up by Zeek Biggers

(AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Doug Murray/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
EDGE Chop Robinson Backed up by Malik Herring and Rodney McGraw (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
16 / 27

EDGE Chop Robinson

Backed up by Malik Herring and Rodney McGraw

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
EDGE Josh Uche (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
17 / 27

EDGE Josh Uche

(AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Doug Murray/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Jordyn Brooks Backed up by Jackson Woodward and Shaka Heyward (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
18 / 27

LB Jordyn Brooks

Backed up by Jackson Woodward and Shaka Heyward

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Jacob Rodriguez Backed up by Willie Gay Jr. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
19 / 27

LB Jacob Rodriguez

Backed up by Willie Gay Jr.

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
NB Chris Johnson Backed up by Reese Taylor (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
20 / 27

NB Chris Johnson

Backed up by Reese Taylor

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB JuJu Brents Backed up by Marcellas Dial Jr. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
21 / 27

CB JuJu Brents

Backed up by Marcellas Dial Jr.

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Jason Marshall Jr. Backed up by Jaylin Simpson (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
22 / 27

CB Jason Marshall Jr.

Backed up by Jaylin Simpson

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Michael Taaffe Backed up by Zayne Anderson (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
23 / 27

S Michael Taaffe

Backed up by Zayne Anderson

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Dante Trader Jr. Backed up by Kyle Louis and Julius Wood (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
24 / 27

S Dante Trader Jr.

Backed up by Kyle Louis and Julius Wood

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/H Bradley Pinion (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
25 / 27

P/H Bradley Pinion

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Tucker Addington (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
26 / 27

LS Tucker Addington

(AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Doug Murray/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
KR/PR Malik Washington Backed up by Jaylen Wright (KR) and Kevin Coleman Jr. (PR) (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
27 / 27

KR/PR Malik Washington

Backed up by Jaylen Wright (KR) and Kevin Coleman Jr. (PR)

(AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Doug Murray/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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