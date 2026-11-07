Lions at Dolphins: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions are back on the road for the first time since before the bye for their Week 9 contest vs. the Miami Dolphins. Detroit looks to continue a three-game win streak that started Week 5 at Arizona and continued through two home games at Ford Field vs. NFC North opponents Green Bay and Minnesota.
The Lions pulled out a hard-fought win over the Vikings in Week 8. Quarterback Jared Goff was 18-of-25 for 176 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs had 23 carries for 153 yards and one rushing score, and Sione Vaki had his best performance of the season with 11 carries for 65 yards. Wide receiver Jameson Williams caught Goff's touchdown pass at the end of the fourth quarter that put Detroit up 19-15 and capped off scoring for the afternoon.
The Dolphins (1-6) lost their most recent matchup, falling to the New England Patriots, 24-19, in Week 8.
"Really over the last four weeks, they've continued to get better. Each of these games have been one-score games ... This unit plays hard," head coach Dan Campbell said of Miami Wednesday. "This is a hungry team and they're playing good football ... So, we know what we're about to get when we go down to South Florida."
WATCH LIVE
TV coverage: CBS
- Play-by-play: Kevin Harlan
- Analyst: Trent Green
- Sideline reporters: Melanie Collins
TV map: See where the Lions-Dolphins matchup will be available via local CBS stations courtesy 506sports.com.
Live streaming: Fans can watch local and primetime games FOR FREE on their phone and tablet devices on www.DetroitLions.com or the Detroit Lions Mobile App. Click on the banner at the top of the page once the game has started to begin streaming!
International TV Coverage:
Canada: DAZN Canada, TSN
Germany: TBD
Brazil: TBD
Live streaming: Fans can watch live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more with NFL+.
LISTEN LIVE
Local radio broadcast: Lions Radio Network
- Play-by-play: Dan Miller
- Analyst: Lomas Brown
FOLLOW
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View photos of the starters for the Miami Dolphins.