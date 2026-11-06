Twentyman's Mailbag: Will Lions' offense continue to use 13 personnel?

Twentyman: I thought offensive coordinator Drew Petzing and the Lions did a great job being creative with some of their blocking schemes and formations, putting tight ends and running backs in good positions to better handle Minnesota's blitz packages.

Petzing said Thursday the heavier use of 12 and 13 personnel groupings last week was more specific to the Vikings game plan, though he didn't rule out more usage moving forward if it makes sense for that week's opponent. Both running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and Sione Vaki were excellent in pass protection, and Detroit deployed tight ends Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright in the backfield at times to help with blitzing linebackers.

Detroit was in 11-personnel (one back, one tight end) on only 16 of their 68 snaps. LaPorta played 93 percent of the snaps, Wright played 76 percent and Tyler Conklin played 31 percent of the snaps. They leaned heavily on their tight ends with mostly good results. It helped keep the Vikings' defense off-guard pre-snap, making them have to guess who was staying in to protect and who needed to be accounted for in coverage.