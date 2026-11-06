Twentyman's Mailbag: Will Lions' offense continue to use 13 personnel?

Every week during the regular season Tim Twentyman will answer questions from his X account @ttwentyman for a Lions Mailbag.
Twentyman: I thought offensive coordinator Drew Petzing and the Lions did a great job being creative with some of their blocking schemes and formations, putting tight ends and running backs in good positions to better handle Minnesota's blitz packages.
Petzing said Thursday the heavier use of 12 and 13 personnel groupings last week was more specific to the Vikings game plan, though he didn't rule out more usage moving forward if it makes sense for that week's opponent. Both running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and Sione Vaki were excellent in pass protection, and Detroit deployed tight ends Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright in the backfield at times to help with blitzing linebackers.
Detroit was in 11-personnel (one back, one tight end) on only 16 of their 68 snaps. LaPorta played 93 percent of the snaps, Wright played 76 percent and Tyler Conklin played 31 percent of the snaps. They leaned heavily on their tight ends with mostly good results. It helped keep the Vikings' defense off-guard pre-snap, making them have to guess who was staying in to protect and who needed to be accounted for in coverage.
This is a copycat league and Minnesota's opponents will watch the tape and see if some of those elements the Lions displayed Sunday can work for them with their personnel. I believe some of it was very opponent specific from Detroit given Minnesota's high blitz rate. These two teams see each other again on Dec. 20 and I'm sure we'll see elements of 13 personnel from Detroit again in that matchup. I also expect both teams will have some new wrinkles. That's the great thing about division football.
Twentyman: He fits this scheme and locker room. He's a no-nonsense veteran who values ball security and a downhill return approach. Those two things make him a great fit for special teams coordinator Dave Fipp's scheme.
I talked to him in the locker room in the first week he signed. He's happy for the opportunity to contribute to a winning team and was totally selfless. He fits, and don't be surprised if he breaks one of these returns open in the coming weeks. They've been close.
Twentyman: I think that was probably more game-specific as Sheppard really rotated a lot of players in and out of the defense early on in the game Sunday.
Trevor Nowaske definitely saw an uptick in snaps last week and has earned a role with his speed and instincts, but Derrick Barnes will also continue playing a big role on defense. He's played 82 percent of the defensive snaps this season, and both he and Malcolm Rodriguez could have the added duties of relaying Sheppard's play calls via the green dot communication Sunday in Miami. Detroit will need Barnes, Rodriguez, Nowaske and others to step up in the linebacker room and try to fill the void.
Twentyman: I thought it was a good sign that defensive back Brian Branch was on the practice field for Wednesday's walkthrough and in the open portion of practice on Thursday. It shows Branch has made progress in the return-to-play concussion protocol.
Hopefully, he continues making progress. I think that gives him a chance to play Sunday, but the medical personnel will make that determination closer to the game after seeing how he advances through the protocol.
Twentyman: It's been good to see this defense play well going on three straight weeks now after the slow start. They've allowed just over 17 points per game their last three games – all Lions wins — after allowing better than 34 per game over their first four. The marriage of the rush and cover and defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard putting some more man concepts into the mix has made a big difference.
There are likely to be some bumps in the road moving forward. That's life in the NFL. What gives me comfort when looking at this defense and why I think they can win the division and make waves in the playoffs, besides having an elite offense, is because of the defensive front. They've been consistently good all season both pressuring the quarterback and stopping the run. Winning and losing in this league starts in the trenches and the Lions are good on both fronts. That's big.
Twentyman: Lions general manager Brad Holmes is always looking at ways to improve the roster. The Lions signed linebacker K.J. Britt from New England's practice squad and elevated linebacker Joe Bachie to the roster from the practice squad. They also signed linebacker Owen Pappoe to the practice squad. I know those moves probably don't turn the needle for Lions fans, but they are depth moves that support a veteran group of linebackers in Detroit.
The Lions could still look to add more talent and depth to the back seven on defense either at cornerback or linebacker with the trade deadline approaching Tuesday.
Twentyman: I've been asked about Hassanein in the past and didn't have much to say other than the Lions like his progress and development. It's just been a numbers game at edge that's kept him inactive all season.
With edge rusher DJ Wonnum in concussion protocol and not taking part in practice Wednesday or Thursday, it's possible Wonnum will miss Sunday's game in Miami. We'll see how the week and the gameplan unfolds, but Sunday could be our first look at Hassanein if Detroit chooses to activate him on gameday.